Iowa Women's Basketball

For the moment, Iowa women's basketball's postseason 'lives in limbo'

NCAA tournament in jeopardy due to coronavirus

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder reacts during the second half of the Hawkeyes' win over Minnesota on Feb. 27.
Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder reacts during the second half of the Hawkeyes’ win over Minnesota on Feb. 27. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Will they play in front of an empty Carver-Hawkeye Arena?

Will they play in front of an empty arena somewhere else?

Will they play at all?

Those are the thoughts running through the University of Iowa women’s basketball staff and players through what Coach Lisa Bluder called “our lives in limbo.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent most of the college basketball world spinning to a halt during conference-tournament week. The Big Ten men’s tournament was canceled Thursday morning, as were the men’s and women’s tournaments in the Big 12 and other major conferences.

“It’s a shock, just a shock,” Bluder said.

Now, everyone waits to see if the NCAA tournament will be the next domino to fall.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the women’s and men’s tournaments will be limited to essential staff and family attendance. So even if the games go on — and that’s anything but certain — the arenas will be largely empty.

“It was a pretty disappointing end of practice (Wednesday) when we found out they weren’t letting fans into the tournament,” Bluder said. “That set off a whole set of feelings.”

The top 16 teams of the 64-team field will be awarded home-court advantage, and Iowa (23-7) will get strong consideration to host.

NCAA selection is scheduled for Monday night. But right now, all bets are off.

“I would rather postpone the tournament a couple of weeks than cancel it altogther,” Bluder said. “The players have worked hard all year, and deserve it. The seniors, especially.”

The Hawkeyes’ last game was an 87-66 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals last Friday. Their last win was 14 days ago, on Senior Night against Minnesota.

“Our last three practices have been three of our best practices of the season. We don’t know who our next opponent will be, or even if we’ll be playing again,” Bluder said. “But we’ve had a lot of energy. The seniors have said, ‘Let’s get better.’”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

