Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa storms back from down 16 against Minnesota for its 42nd straight Carver conquest

Caitlin Clark resets career-high with 37 points; Hawkeyes race past Gophers, 92-79

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Monika Czinano (25) goes to the hoop against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Kayla Mershon (15) d
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Monika Czinano (25) goes to the hoop against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Kayla Mershon (15) during the fourth quarter of their Big Ten Conference women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Iowa won 92-79. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — On an ugly day in America, the Iowa Hawkeyes provided a brief "thing of beauty."

Caitlin Clark reset her career-high with 37 points, and the Hawkeyes stormed back from a 16-point second-quarter deficit to defeat Minnesota, 92-79, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“When you have somebody like Caitlin on the floor, you’re never out of a game,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes (8-1, 4-1 Big Ten) trailed 42-26 late in the second quarter, but outscored the Gophers (2-4, 1-3) by a 66-37 margin the rest of the way. That included 54-31 in the second half, 30-13 in the third quarter.

“I thought the third quarter was a thing of beauty,” Bluder said.

Clark said the game shifted on Iowa’s defensive end.

“That’s where it started,” she said. “We got some stops to start the second half. We got stops and got rebounds.”

The game tipped at 6 p.m., about six hours after protesters entered the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

“The (national) events today were very sobering,” Bluder said. “We didn’t address it with the team. It’s something we’ll talk about later. We have to have some kindness in our country.”

Iowa won its 42nd consecutive game at Carver, but it was iffy at best for quite a while.

The Gophers led throughout the first half. It was 35-19, then 42-26, before the Hawkeyes closed within 48-38 at halftime.

“In the locker room, we just caught our breath,” said Monika Czinano, who added 19 points. “I know the posts were talking about things we could do to improve our game.”

The Hawkeyes flipped the game in that “thing-of-beauty” third quarter. They took their first lead at 59-58 when Alexis Sevillian connected with Kate Martin on a half-court pass that led to a layup with 3:33 left in the period, and it was 68-61 heading to the fourth.

Martin played after suffering a broken nose in the Illinois game Sunday. She didn’t miss any practice time, and wore a protective mark Wednesday.

“She wanted to go back in against Illinois, and we were up 30,” Bluder said.

McKenna Warnock, who had been named to the Big Ten honor roll this week, suffered a scratch to one of her eyes in the first half. She returned and scored nine points.

“I got some numbing cream, and the pain went away after that,” she said.

Iowa led by 16 points on five occasions in the fourth quarter.

Clark was named earlier Wednesday as one of 25 players on the midseason Wooden Award watch list.

“It’s a great honor, but I need to keep working,” said Clark, who upped her season scoring average to 27.6 points per game, and grabbed 11 rebounds. “There are a lot of games ahead, and more than anything, I’m here to win basketball games.”

Megan Meyer played a key role off the bench, posting eight points and four assists. The Hawkeyes were plus-15 in her 19 minutes of floor time.

Kadiatou Sissoko led Minnesota with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia added 18 points apiece.

The Hawkeyes will face No. 22 Northwestern at 6 p.m. Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

IOWA 92, MINNESOTA 79

At Iowa City

MINNESOTA (79): Kadiatou Sissoko 7-17 4-6 20, Klarke Sconiers 2-2 0-2 4, Alexia Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Jasmine Powell 6-10 3-4 18, Gadiva Hubbard 1-7 0-0 2, Kayla Mershon 3-6 1-1 9, Sara Scalia 6-16 2-2 18, Laura Bagwell Katalinich 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 29-66 10-15 79.

IOWA (92): McKenna Warnock 3-6 2-2 9, Monika Czinano 8-15 3-5 19, Kate Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Caitlin Clark 12-19 8-9 37, Gabbie Marshall 3-11 0-0 7, Sharon Goodman 1-1 0-0 2, Alexis Sevillian 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Meyer 3-5 0-0 8, Lauren Jensen 1-1 0-0 3, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 13-16 92.

Halftime: Minnesota 48, Iowa 38. 3-point goals: Minnesota 11-30 (Sissoko 2-3, Powell 3-7, Hubbard 0-4, Mershon 2-4, Scalia 4-12), Iowa 11-24 (Warnock 1-3, Martin 1-2, Clark 5-9, Marshall 1-5, Sevillian 0-1, Meyer 2-3, Jensen 1-1). Team fouls: Minnesota 15, Iowa 12. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Minnesota 32 (Sissoko 10), Iowa 39 (Clark 11). Assists: Minnesota 11 (Powell 6), Iowa 23 (Clark 5). Steals: Minnesota 7 (Powell 3), Iowa 7 (Warnock, Martin, Marshall 2). Turnovers: Minnesota 14, Iowa 12.

Attendance: 296.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

