Dowling 5-star recruit Caitlin Clark commits to Iowa women's basketball

No. 4-ranked recruit in country averaged 32.5 points last season

West Des Moines Dowling’s Caitlin Clark (11) brings the ball down the court as Waukee’s Peyton Kelderman (14) defends during the second quarter of their Class 5A quarterfinal game in the Girls’ High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
West Des Moines Dowling senior Caitlin Clark, the fourth-ranked player in the country according to ESPN, has committed to continue her basketball career at the University of Iowa.

Clark, a 5-foot-11 guard, made her annoucement via Twitter with a simple “LET’S GO HAWKS #committed”

Clark averaged 32.5 points a game last season, earning Gatorade Player of the Year as well as first-team Class 5A all-state honors the last two seasons.

She also was a member of the USA Basketball U16 national team in 2017.

