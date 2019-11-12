Dowling 5-star recruit Caitlin Clark commits to Iowa women's basketball

West Des Moines Dowling senior Caitlin Clark, the fourth-ranked player in the country according to ESPN, has committed to continue her basketball career at the University of Iowa.

Clark, a 5-foot-11 guard, made her annoucement via Twitter with a simple “LET’S GO HAWKS #committed”

Clark averaged 32.5 points a game last season, earning Gatorade Player of the Year as well as first-team Class 5A all-state honors the last two seasons.

She also was a member of the USA Basketball U16 national team in 2017.