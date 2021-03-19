Central Michigan isn't your typical 'directional' women's basketball program

IOWA CITY — Don’t expect Central Michigan to be quaking by the prospects of playing a Big Ten opponent in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

“Obviously the Big Ten is a great basketball conference and whatnot,” CMU senior guard Maddy Watters said in an interview on the school’s website. “We also have some experience playing Big Ten schools. Luckily, Coach (Heather Oesterle) had a good schedule for us to get ready for moments for us.”

The next big moment comes Sunday, when the Chippewas (18-8) face Iowa (18-9) in a first-round game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Tipoff is 11 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio (ESPN).

“We’ve been there, we’ve been on the big stage, and we’re excited to compete,” Oesterle said. “I’m excited about where we are as a program.”

For good reason. The Chippewas are in the tournament for the third consecutive year in which a tournament has been held. They reached the Sweet 16 in 2018, beating LSU and Ohio State along the way.

Eight healthy players will make the trip from Mount Pleasant, Mich., to Texas. Seven of them have played in the NCAA tournament. Iowa has five players with NCAA experience, and only two — Monika Czinano and Alexis Sevillian — have seen extensive minutes.

Central Michigan takes a five-game win streak to Texas, the last three in the Mid-American Conference tournament. The Chippewas’ 77-72 win over MAC regular-season champion Bowling Green in the championship game, gave them the automatic NCAA bid.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The teams have two common opponents. Central Michigan dropped road games against Michigan (93-75) and Michigan State (79-70). The Hawkeyes whipped the Wolverines 89-67 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and split a pair of games with the Spartans.

Oesterle has an ace beside her on the bench in assistant Gail Goestenkors, whose resume includes four trips to the Final Four when she was the head coach at Duke.

“She’s been there, done that,” Oesterle said. “It’s good to always hear (her) feedback and she’s been on the national stage.”

Central Michigan features two players who average more than 20 points per game in senior Micaela Kelly and sophomore Molly Davis.

The Iowa-CMU winner will face No. 18 Kentucky (17-8) or Idaho State (22-3) in the second round Tuesday.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com