Iowa women's basketball navigates past Ohio State for another home win

IOWA CITY — The basket. The foul.

The flex.

“If I wasn’t full of adrenaline, I probably wouldn’t do that,” Kathleen Doyle said. “I just get so excited.”

Doyle’s three-point play with 45 seconds remaining was the final dagger in 19th-ranked Iowa’s 77-68 Big Ten women’s basketball victory over Ohio State in front of a crowd of 6,490 Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) won their 31st consecutive game at Carver, and kept pace with Northwestern atop the conference standings. They did it the way they’ve done it for the past three games, coming from behind.

This wasn’t a double-digit deficit Iowa faced, as it was in recent victories against Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Just a six-point second-half slope to climb.

No problem.

“I didn’t feel too bad about this one,” said Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder, who picked up her 200th career Big Ten victory. “We’ve been digging ourselves a hole a lot lately.”

The Hawkeyes had a 53-52 lead by the end of the third quarter, then broke away from a 58-58 deadlock in the final 5:23.

McKenna Warnock’s two free throws put Iowa ahead for good, 60-58. Then it was the seniors — Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and Amanda Ollinger — that finished the deal, scoring the team’s final 17 points.

Ollinger took a nifty feed from Doyle and converted to make it 62-58.

“The person guarding Amanda wasn’t really paying attention to where she went,” Doyle said.

Ollinger said, “I was staring at Kathleen the whole time. I was really happy she found me. It made for a really awesome play.”

Doyle’s baseline shot extended the margin to 64-58, and the margin stayed at four points or more the rest of the way.

Doyle and Meyer made six straight free throws, then Doyle stormed the lane, finished, and was fouled.

After the whistle, Doyle sat on the court and flexed her biceps. She finished with 26 points (13 in the fourth quarter), eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meyer added 19 points, Monika Czinano 12. Ollinger posted eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

“It’s just a matter of accepting your role,” Ollinger said. “It’s no secret that I’m not a big scorer. I try to do other things to help the team.”

Guarding is one of those things, and guarding is something the Hawkeyes did well in the second half, holding Ohio State (11-8, 4-4) to 26-percent shooting (10 of 38) after intermission.

“It was mostly about identifying their shooters and extending our zone a little more,” Bluder said.

Dorka Jahusz paced the Buckeyes with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Iowa shot to early leads of 6-0 and 13-6, but Ohio State grabbed the lead at 23-21 by the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes took their largest lead of the game, 39-32, on Jahusz’s 3-pointer, then Gabbie Marshall connected from deep just before halftime to get the Hawkeyes within four.

Iowa will host Michigan State at 3 p.m. Sunday. Following the game, Megan Gustafson’s uniform will be formally retired.

IOWA 77, OHIO STATE 68

At Iowa City

OHIO STATE (68): Dorka Jahusz 7-15 5-6 22, Aaliyah Patty 0-4 0-0 0, Madison Greene 3-6 0-0 7, Jacy Sheldon 4-10 4-4 13, Braxtin Miller 0-5 0-2 0, Rebeka Mikulasikova 0-7 0-0 0, Kierstan Bell 4-10 0-0 10, Janai Crooms 7-13 1-2 16, Kaelynn Satterfield 0-1 0-0 0, Aixa Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 10-14 68.

IOWA (77): Amanda Ollinger 3-4 2-2 8, Monika Czinano 6-11 0-1 12, Makenzie Meyer 5-13 6-7 19, Alexis Sevillian 1-7 0-0 3, Kathleen Doyle 8-12 9-9 26, McKenna Warnock 1-4 2-2 4, Gabbie Marshall 2-3 0-0 5, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 19-21 77.

Halftime: Ohio State 39, Iowa 35. 3-point goals: Ohio State 8-32 (Jahusz 3-7, Patty 0-1, Greene 1-3, Sheldon 1-6, Miller 0-2, Mikulasikova 0-2, Bell 2-8, Crooms 1-3), Iowa 6-24 (Meyer 3-10, Sevillian 1-7, Doyle 1-3, Warnock 0-2, Marshall 1-2). Team fouls: Ohio State 21, Iowa 12. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Ohio State 37 (Juhasz 16), Iowa 41 (Ollinger, Doyle 8). Assists: Ohio State 16 (Greene 5), Iowa 17 (Doyle 7). Steals: Ohio State 5 (Juhasz, Sheldon 2), Iowa 3 (Doyle, Marshall, Taiwo). Turnovers: Ohio State 7, Iowa 13.

Attendance: 6,490.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com