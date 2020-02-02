Iowa wrestling follows up Penn State win by pummeling Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Iowa senior Paul Glynn has said he remains ready so he doesn’t have to get ready when he’s needed.

With the injury to second-ranked Austin DeSanto, Glynn was called on and he delivered Sunday.

Glynn scored nine points in the final period to earn one of top-ranked Iowa’s nine victories, thumping Michigan State, 32-3, in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual at Jennison Field House. The Hawkeyes improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten.

Dramatics accompanied Glynn’s 9-4 decision over Garrett Pepple at 133 pounds. He trailed 3-0 when he mounted a comeback, trimming the deficit to one twice in the final frame. His first takedown made it 3-2 and a penalty point for stalling made it 4-3 in the final minute.

Glynn (4-2) continued pressure and hit a cement mixer — a roll from the front headlock position — for a takedown and four nearfall in the waning moments. He is 2-0 in duals.

Iowa demonstrated its depth, getting wins from reserves at 141 and 165. Carter Happel made his third straight start for No. 7 Max Murin, while Jeremiah Moody stepped in for second-ranked Alex Marinelli.

Happel used a first period takedown and 2:23 of riding time for another point in a 4-1 decision over Matt Santos.

Moody opened with a six-point move and added a second-period takedown, beating Austin Hiles, 9-5. It was Moody’s first Big Ten dual win.

Spencer Lee started the dual with a pin at 125, building a 10-0 lead before decking Logan Griffin in 2:21. Lee has scored bonus points in all 12 matches this season and has outscored his last seven opponents, 110-2.

Michael Kemerer followed Friday’s exciting win over Penn State’s top-ranked Mark Hall with a bonus-point victory, putting Iowa up, 25-0, with three matches left. Kemerer used three takedowns and third-period back points for a 13-3 major decision over Layne Malczewski.

Kemerer has tallied 24 total points in his last two bouts and has won 30 straight dual matches.

Jacob Warner (197) and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi closed with consecutive wins. Cassioppi posted a 10-0 major decision over Christian Rebottaro.

Iowa travels to Ann Arbor, Mich., to face No. 5 Michigan Saturday.

Iowa 32, Michigan State 3

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

125 — Spencer Lee (I) pinned Logan Griffin, 2:21 (1,0)

133 — Paul Glynn (I) dec. Garrett Pepple, 9-4 (2,1)

141 — Carter Happel (I) dec. Matt Santos, 4-1 (1,0)

149 — Pat Lugo (I) dec. Alex Hrisopoulos, 8-3 (3,0)

157 — Kaleb Young (I) dec. Jake Tucker, 6-2 (2,0)

165 — Jeremiah Moody (I) dec. Austin Hiles, 9-5 (2,1)

174 — Michael Kemerer (I) major dec. Layne Malczewski, 13-3 (3,0)

184 — Cam Caffey (MSU) dec. Abe Assad, 3-2 (1,0)

197 — Jacob Warner (I) dec. Nick May, 5-2 (2,0)

Hwt. — Tony Cassioppi (I) major dec. Christian Rebottaro, 10-0 (3,0)

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns – Iowa 19, Michigan State 3. Reversals – Iowa 1, Michigan State 0. Escapes – Iowa 8, Michigan State 17. Nearfall points – Iowa 20, Michigan State 0. Penalty points (awarded) – Iowa 3, Michigan State 0. Riding-time points – Iowa 5, Michigan State 0. Total match points – Iowa 76, Michigan State 23. Attendance – 1,567.