Iowa places volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on administrative leave

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has placed volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on 30-day paid administrative leave due to an NCAA rules violation, the athletics department announced Monday.

Early Monday, Iowa notified the NCAA of its decision and an investigative process is ongoing.

Athletics director Gary Barta will hold a news conference Monday at 3 p.m.

An Iowa City native and Iowa graduate, Shymansky was named Hawkeye coach in 2014.

The program has improved under Shymansky’s direction, going 19-13 in 2016 and 18-15 in 2017. Last year’s team finished 15-16 overall.

