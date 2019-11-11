Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa chooses Iowa State over Iowa

Iowa State Cyclones

Oskaloosa's Xavier Foster holds up three fingers after making a 3-pointer during a state basketball tournament game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Mach 5, 2019. (The Gazette)
OSKALOOSA — Seven-foot, 225-pound, blue-chip basketball recruit Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa gave a verbal commitment to Iowa State men’s basketball program Monday morning and will join the Cyclones next season.

Despite a two-hour delay at Oskaloosa for the start of school because of inclement weather, Foster still held a 9 a.m. press conference there to announce he had chosen Iowa State over Iowa. He had narrowed his finalists to those two after recently eliminating Providence and Virginia Tech.

Foster averaged 14.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 blocked shots as a junior for Oskaloosa’s Class 3A state-championship team last season.

Iowa and Iowa State had both recruited Foster for three years. The Hawkeyes were the first program to offer a scholarship, in September 2016. Iowa State followed weeks later, and schools from across the country got interested in him shortly after.

Foster is viewed as a rim-protector who can run. He has been comfortable shooting 3-pointers in high school.

The Cyclones’ recruiting Class of 2020 also includes guard Jaden Walker of Lawrenceville, Ga., and forwards Dudley Blackwell of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Darlinstone Dubar of Charlotte, N.C.

Here is video of Foster in action last season when Oskaloosa played Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Cedar Rapids.

 

