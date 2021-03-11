Iowa vs. Wisconsin men's basketball Big Ten tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream

What: No. 5 Iowa (20-7) vs. Wisconsin (17-11) in a quarterfinal of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

When/where: Friday, approximately 8 p.m. (CT), Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 84

Hawkeyes data: Iowa won its last three regular-season games and seven of its last eight, the latest a 77-73 home victory over Wisconsin Sunday. Iowa won at Wisconsin on Feb. 18, 77-62.

• The Hawkeyes are 4-9 in Big Ten tournament games under Fran McCaffery. Their overall record in the event is 17-20. They haven’t made it past Friday in one of these tournaments since winning it in 2006.

• No. 3-seeds are 12-10 in Big Ten quarterfinals. This is Iowa’s first No. 3-seed in 23 tournament appearances.

• An Iowa basketball team hasn’t played in a football stadium since the 2005 NCAA tournament in Indianapolis at the RCA Dome. The last time any Iowa team played in Lucas Oil Stadium was 2015 when the Hawkeyes football team lost to Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game.

• The Hawkeyes have the record-holders for most points (Luke Recker’s 91 in 2002) and rebounds (Reggie Evans’ 51 in 2001) in a Big Ten tourney.

• Iowa’s No. 5 ranking is its highest this late in a season since 1956.

• Jordan Bohannon has averaged 6.0 assists over his five Big Ten tourney games and is 16-of-16 in free throws.

• In Big Ten regular-season games, Iowa was the league-leader in points per game (80.2), 3-point percentage (.405), 3-pointers made per game (10.0), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.90) and assists per game (17.9).

• Also in league play, Luka Garza was the conference’s scoring leader (21.9 ppg), Joe Wieskamp led in 3-point percentage (.495), and Bohannon was first in 3-pointers per game (2.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.7).

Badgers data: Wisconsin defeated Penn State 75-74 in Thursday night’s second round of the Big Ten tourney to advance to this game. The Badgers led 68-50 with 6:48 left, but needed to steal the ball with eight-tenths of a second left to secure the win after Penn State score the game’s final eight points.

• Aleem Ford made 5 of 6 3-pointers and scored 17 points. He made more treys than Michigan State, Ohio State or Indiana did here Thursday.

• Senior forward Micah Potter scored 23 points in both games against Iowa.

• Badgers guard D’Mitrik Trice was voted to the All-Big Ten’s third-team by both coaches and media. He had nine assists against Penn State Thursday.

• Iowa shot a total of 38 free throws in the two meetings to Wisconsin’s 20 and out-rebounded the Badgers by a total of 12.

• The Badgers entered the Big Ten tourney with five losses in their last six games, all to ranked teams and none by more than eight points.

• This is the first week of the season Wisconsin hasn’t been ranked. It was No. 4 the week of Nov. 30.

• Dean Oliver, a former Iowa player, is a Wisconsin assistant coach. He was a starter for the 2001 Iowa team that won the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers’ two other assistants, Joe Krabbenhoft and Alando Tucker, played on Big Ten tourney-title teams with Wisconsin.

Iowa’s next game: If the Hawkeyes win Friday, they would play in Saturday’s semifinals against Illinois or Rutgers at approximately 2:30 p.m. on CBS. If they lose Friday, they’ll be idle until their first-round game of the NCAA tournament somewhere in Indiana, either next Friday or Saturday.