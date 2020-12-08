North Carolina-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, team data

What: No. 16 North Carolina (3-1) at No. 3 Iowa (3-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 6:35 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: Hawkeye Network (WMT-AM 600, WHO-AM 1040)

Series: Iowa leads, 3-1.

Last meeting: Iowa won at North Carolina in 2014, 60-55.

Morning line: Iowa by 4.5

Tar Heels data: North Carolina defeated Charleston, UNLV and Stanford before losing 69-67 to Texas on a last-second shot in the championship game of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C. … The Tar Heels have four players between 6-foot-10 and 7-1 in their rotation. One of them, Garrison Brooks, averages 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. … North Carolina starts two freshman guards, Caleb Love (11.0 points, 3.3 turnovers per game) and RJ Davis (12.3 points). … The Tar Heels average 5.8 blocked shots per game. They have held opponents to 37.3 percent shooting from the field and have outrebounded the opposition by 18 per game, which ranked seventh nationally through Sunday. … They went 14-19 last season after 16 straight 20-win seasons and five straight of at least 26. … Roy Williams has coached North Carolina to three national championships. His career record is 888-254. He is 470-153 at North Carolina. … The Tar Heels are 10-11 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is averaging 99.7 points per game. … According to ESPN, Luka Garza’s 76 points over the last two games are the most in a two-game span in the last 20 years by a Big Ten player. He’s the only Division I player in the last 25 years to score 100-plus points on 75-percent shooting over any three-game span. His 102 points are the most by any Division I player over his first three games of a season since Davidson’s Stephen Curry had 106 in 2008-09. Garza is averaging 52.3 points per 40 minutes. … Connor McCaffery has 15 assists to three turnovers. Jordan Bohannon has 14 to three, CJ Fredrick 13 to two and Patrick McCaffery six to one. … Iowa is 7-12 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but has won its last two games in the event.