UI parking meter monitors doing what Iowa men's basketball foes can't lately: Defeating them

Perhaps the biggest adversary to the Iowa men’s basketball team comes from within.

No, it’s not among the No. 4 Hawkeyes themselves. They seem unified and in harmony as they get ready to play Indiana Thursday at 8 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A win would get the Hawkeyes to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten, and move them back into a tie with Michigan for the league lead.

Rather, it’s the UI’s Parking and Transportation department. This was tweeted by Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon on Tuesday: “Flat tire this morning, received ticket at carver, waiting for tow to come get it, and I have the parking lady yelling at me to move my car. WHERE DO YOU WANT ME TO MOVE IT I HAVE A FLAT TIRE!”

Followed by: “I’ve officially declared war. No other options at this point IMO.”

Things intensified on Wednesday. Bohannon tweeted the following:

“PARKING UPDATE! I parked my car at around 10:50 a.m. for covid testing, put meter for 11:22 a.m. and she’s already out here giving tickets at 11:25 a.m. The violence NEEDS to end”

Followed by “Little before 10:40 a.m. I parked but you guys understand the point. THE DEVIL LIVES WITHIN THE PARKING POLICE.”

Is this a focus-shatterer for a player who has averaged 17 points and 5.8 assists in the Hawkeyes’ current five-game winning streak? Or is the mischievous work of a mischievous guy who was grinning as he said this during his team’s weekly Zoom video conference with reporters Wednesday:

“The parking police, I don’t think any of the workers have a soul or a heart at that place. I want to make that known right now. I’m sure they’re great people off their jobs, but when they put on that uniform I’m not sure there’s a heart in there.

“When I go to bed tonight I’m going to go down on my hands and knees and cross my heart, and I’m going to pray for them tonight and hopefully they find some peace in themselves when they put on that uniform tomorrow.”

Are we sure there’s a focus here? Bohannon’s teammate, forward Jack Nunge, said yes in a more-serious answer to a more-serious question.

“I think from top to bottom our team has had very acute focus for every single game,” Nunge said. “We haven’t always played the best. We haven’t won every game, obviously.

“But keeping the end goal in sight, focusing on what we can control, just bringing our best, changing when we need to change, getting things better that we need to work on, I think that focus on our team this year has been the biggest part.”

Indiana (8-6, 3-4) Coach Archie Miller doesn’t sound like he thinks the Hawkeyes need more focus or anything else.

“They’re one of the best teams in the country, that’s a given,” Miller said Wednesday, “but I also think they have a chance not only to win the Big Ten in an unprecedented year, but they also have an opportunity to compete for a national championship. They have all the parts that are needed.”

Miller doesn’t have quite as many parts, but does have 6-foot-9 sophomore power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. He averages 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds.

“Trayce has been a monster so far this season,” said Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery.

Jackson-Davis will be free of worry about the UI parking monitors. McCaffery is not.

“Actually,” McCaffery said, “I got a ticket yesterday with (Bohannon) because I didn’t feel like parking super-far away, so we both ended up getting tickets.

“They disappeared for a while, like over break, like they weren’t here, so we kind of got comfortable parking in all those different places. But yesterday I guess she decided to make a big grand return and gave like half the team tickets, so it’s kind of messed up.

“I’ve definitely gotten my fair share of tickets for sure.”

Asked just how he was going to carry out his “war,” Bohannon again smiled and said “You know me, I always have a plan. I’m not going to formally state it right now, but we’ll see what happens in the near future over the Jordan Bohannon versus parking police saga.”

“He doesn’t have a plan,” McCaffery told the media shortly after Bohannon’s claim. “He’s lying.”

Maybe. But those who have doubted Bohannon this month have paid a heavy toll themselves.

