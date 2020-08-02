Luka Garza stays with Iowa basketball for senior season

Luka Garza, the choice for the 2019-20 men’s basketball National Player of the Year honors by six national media outlets after last season, is remaining an Iowa Hawkeye.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-11 center made the announcement that he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft to return to Iowa for his senior season. It is news that is delightful to Hawkeye fans and the rest of Iowa’s team, and it assures that Iowa will remain in the preseason Top 10 of a lot of basketball people nationally.

The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year announced his intentions Sunday. The decision didn’t come easily for him given he had three options, and uncertainty about two of them including the one he chose. He could have stayed in the NBA Draft and tried to earn a roster spot in that league. He also could have signed with a professional team overseas.

Garza averaged 23.9 points per game last season, the most by a Hawkeye since Fred Brown in 1970-71. He averaged 26.2 points in Big Ten games, the most since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.

Garza also averaged 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots. He was named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was Iowa’s first unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection, and its first consensus first-team All-America since Charles Darling in 1952.

The 6-foot-11 junior from Washington, D.C., took on a larger role in Iowa’s offense after season-ending injuries and illnesses to rotation players Jack Nunge, Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery. His breakthrough game came at Michigan last December when he scored 44 points. He scored at least 20 in the Hawkeyes’ last 16 games, matching the longest such streak by a Big Ten player since Dennis Hopson’s 16 straight for Ohio State in 1987.

Garza’s 15 double-doubles were the most by a Hawkeye since Reggie Evans in 2002.

Iowa, 20-11 last season, returns several other veteran players in Bohannon, Nunge, Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick and Joe Toussaint. The returnees accounted for 149 of Iowa’s 155 games started.

This will be updated this afternoon with comments from Luka Garza and Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

