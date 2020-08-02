Iowa Men's Basketball

Luka Garza stays with Iowa basketball for senior season

Big Ten Player of the Year declines to stay in NBA draft

Iowa's Luka Garza is greeted by fans as he comes off the Carver-Hawkeye Arena court after a 2019 game there. (The Gazett
Iowa's Luka Garza is greeted by fans as he comes off the Carver-Hawkeye Arena court after a 2019 game there. (The Gazette)

Luka Garza, the choice for the 2019-20 men’s basketball National Player of the Year honors by six national media outlets after last season, is remaining an Iowa Hawkeye.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-11 center made the announcement that he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft to return to Iowa for his senior season. It is news that is delightful to Hawkeye fans and the rest of Iowa’s team, and it assures that Iowa will remain in the preseason Top 10 of a lot of basketball people nationally.

The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year announced his intentions Sunday. The decision didn’t come easily for him given he had three options, and uncertainty about two of them including the one he chose. He could have stayed in the NBA Draft and tried to earn a roster spot in that league. He also could have signed with a professional team overseas.

Garza averaged 23.9 points per game last season, the most by a Hawkeye since Fred Brown in 1970-71. He averaged 26.2 points in Big Ten games, the most since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.

Garza also averaged 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots. He was named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was Iowa’s first unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection, and its first consensus first-team All-America since Charles Darling in 1952.

The 6-foot-11 junior from Washington, D.C., took on a larger role in Iowa’s offense after season-ending injuries and illnesses to rotation players Jack Nunge, Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery. His breakthrough game came at Michigan last December when he scored 44 points. He scored at least 20 in the Hawkeyes’ last 16 games, matching the longest such streak by a Big Ten player since Dennis Hopson’s 16 straight for Ohio State in 1987.

Garza’s 15 double-doubles were the most by a Hawkeye since Reggie Evans in 2002.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa, 20-11 last season, returns several other veteran players in Bohannon, Nunge, Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick and Joe Toussaint. The returnees accounted for 149 of Iowa’s 155 games started.

This will be updated this afternoon with comments from Luka Garza and Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Stay at Iowa or go pro: Luka Garza will announce Sunday

Iowa men's basketball workouts paused; 2 players test positive for COVID-19

Iowa's Luka Garza on NBA Combine invitation list

Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff signs with NBA's Washington Wizards

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Father shot at boy's funeral services in Davenport dies Saturday

Cedar Rapids schools have finalized plans for returning. Here's what you need to know

Iowa stymies public information requests during pandemic

The bigger problem behind Rep. Ashley Hinson's plagiarism

Books for children that highlight race and kindness

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.