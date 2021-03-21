Luka Garza says Spencer Lee will "motivate me forever"

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee has a big fan in Iowa men’s basketball player Luka Garza.

Sunday, Garza was asked if he had seen Lee’s post-match interview by ESPN following Lee’s 7-0 win over Arizona State’s Courtney Alexander in the 125-pound final, giving Lee three national titles in as many tries. He had.

“Watching that interview was one of the crazier things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Garza said. “I know that kid is tough and I know he’s a champion. But to hear that is going to motivate me forever. It’s going to be a story I tell to my kids about how you persevere.”

Lee revealed he had competed in the NCAA tourney with a torn ACL in one of his knees.

“I went through a lot,” Lee said. “This is definitely my toughest.

“Eight days ago I tore my ACL in my other knee. I’m wrestling with no ACLs. And, you know, whatever, man.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because F excuses. Excuses are for wusses.

“I’m wrestling with no ACLs. Whatever. I didn’t want to tell anyone because that’s excuses.

“And you know what, that was a tough tournament for me. I could barely wrestle, I could barely shoot, I can’t sprawl. You know what, I believed in my coaching staff and everyone believed in me, and here I am.”

Garza was playing in a first-round NCAA tournament game Saturday night, but got wind of Lee’s interview later.

“You can’t say enough good things about the guy,” Garza said. “He’s a role model to a lot of people.”

Comments: (319) 398-8440; mike.hlas@thegazette.com