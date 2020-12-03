Western Illinois-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, data

What: Western Illinois (0-0) at No. 3 Iowa (2-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 7:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Jeff Levering, Jess Settles)

Livestream: FoxSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Network (WMT-AM 600, WHO-AM 1040).

Satellite Radio: XM 197/Sirius 134

Series: Iowa leads, 9-0

Leathernecks data: It’s Western Illinois’ first game since last Feb. 29. … The Leathernecks were 5-21 last season. … WIU hired Rob Jeter as its head coach in the offseason. He was 184-170 from 2005 to 2016 as Milwaukee’s coach. … Jeter and Iowa’s Fran McCaffery are among the 16 Division I coaches who have sons on their teams. ... WIU has 14 newcomers, including six junior college transfers and transfers from UAB and Chattanooga. Division III All-American Will Carius of Bettendorf came aboard from Monmouth College, where he averaged 25.5 points last season. ... The Leathernecks have lost by an average of 34.8 points in their nine defeats to Iowa.

Hawkeyes data: At No. 3, Iowa is ranked as high as it’s been since January 2016. … Luka Garza is averaging 33.5 points for the Hawkeyes and his team is averaging 100. … Three Hawkeyes – Jordan Bohannon, CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery – have nine assists. … This is the first season Iowa has scored 97-plus points in its first two games since 1997-98. ... Iowa’s next game is next Tuesday in Iowa City, against North Carolina.