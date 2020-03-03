Iowa loses battle on the boards and the scoreboard to Purdue

IOWA CITY — Purdue was Iowa’s Kryptonite in men’s basketball again Tuesday night, though the Hawkeyes bore little resemblance to Supermen.

The Boilermakers bullied Iowa on the boards, and did a lot of other things better, too. Needing a really big late-season kick to get into NCAA tournament consideration, the Boilers kicked No. 18 Iowa hard at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 77-68.

In their season-finale at home, the Hawkeyes suffered their first loss Big Ten loss at Carver after nine wins. They dropped to 11-8 in the conference and 20-10 overall. Purdue improved to 9-10 and 16-14, completing a two-game season-sweep of the Hawkeyes and logging a fourth-straight win in the series.

The Boilermakers won the first three of those games by an average of 25.7 points, including a 104-68 thrashing last month in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue used three baskets off second-chance points in an 8-0 run that pushed it to an 11-4 lead, and the tone was set. Iowa got as close as 20-16 midway through the first half, but a 13-2 Purdue run that included two free throws made after a technical foul to Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery rocketed the Boilers to a double-digit lead that grew as large as 21 points before the half ended with Purdue up 42-25.

Purdue had a whopping 27-12 first-half advantage in rebounds, with nine of those on the offensive glass. Forward Evan Boudreaux had eight of his 14 boards in the half and his team finished with a 47-33 edge in that stat. The Boilermakers scored 24 points in the paint before halftime.

Meanwhile, Iowa was 3 of 16 from 3-point range in the half and 8 of 30 in the game, with only three second chances in the first 20 minutes. Only two of the seven Hawkeyes who attempted threes in the half made any. Iowa shot 37.5 percent overall in the game.

Iowa started the second half with an 8-3 run to cut the gap down to 12 points, but that was as close as it got until Luka Garza’s 3-pointer made it 71-61 with 1:44 left.

Garza became Iowa’s all-time single-season points leader when he made two free throws with 16:47 left to get to 700, topping John Johnson’s 50-year-old record. Johnson scored 699 points in 24 games that season for the 1970 Big Ten-champion Hawkeyes.

Garza scored 26 points, his 15th-consecutive game of at least 20. No other Hawkeye had more than Joe Wieskamp’s 10. Wieskamp scored on a layup with 12 seconds left to get his team within single-digits for the first time since the first half.

Sophomore guard Eric Hunter scored 19 to lead Purdue. He also had three assists and three steals.

Iowa junior forward Cordell Pemsl went to the trainer’s room in the first half, doubled over in pain. He returned to the Iowa bench in the second half but didn’t play again.

This was the career home-finale for the Hawkeyes’ Ryan Kriener, Bakari Evelyn and Riley Till.

Iowa closes its regular season Sunday night at No. 23 Illinois, which is 12-6 in the Big Ten and could conceivably be playing for the Big Ten title in that game.

The Illini play at Ohio State Thursday. If they win, Iowa will have no chance to finish in the top four, and will begin Big Ten tournament play next Thursday.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com