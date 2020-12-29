Hawkeyes bounce back with 87-72 win as Jordan Bohannon bounces Northwestern

Jordan Bohannon was the old Jordan Bohannon, and Iowa was the same old Iowa when it came to playing Northwestern.

The 10th-ranked Hawkeyes got their fifth-straight men’s basketball win over the No. 19 Wildcats Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 87-72. Iowa improved to 8-0 at home, 8-2 overall, and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Northwestern slipped to 3-1 in the conference, 7-2 total.

Bohannon shot a chilly 22.6 percent from 3-point distance (7-of-31) over Iowa’s previous five games, but knocked down 6 of 9 treys Tuesday and scored a game-high 24 points, 19 in the second half.

“I really haven’t gone through this long of a stretch when I felt like I couldn’t get anything going,” Bohannon said this week on the podcast he co-hosts. So it’s been real frustrating for myself just knowing every shot I shoot feels right there. I feel like I haven’t taken any bad shots this year.”

The fifth-year senior guard made a bomb with 6:14 left to give the Hawkeyes a 76-62 lead, their biggest of the game to that point. He added another 3-pointer with 3:40 left to make it 81-67, and yet another with 2:36 remaining.

Bohannon took the scoring reins from backcourt mate CJ Fredrick in the second half. Sophomore Fredrick scored 17 of his 19 points in the first 20 minutes when Iowa built a 45-36 lead.

Iowa’s Luka Garza had 18 points, ending his streak of 18 straight Big Ten games with at leat 20 points.

Northwestern’s Chase Audige made back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and cut his team’s gap to 45-42. A Miller Kopp 3-pointer brought Northwestern within 47-45, but Iowa scored the next seven points, the last five from Jordan Bohannon on two free throws and a 3-pointer.

The ‘Cats never again got closer than four points, and Iowa’s lead grew as large as 18.

Northwestern broke to an 8-2 lead with junior forward Pete Nance scoring all eight points. Iowa got off to a slow start shooting, missing its first three 3-pointers and hitting on just two of its first eight field goal tries, but that soon got corrected.

The Hawkeyes took a 19-18 lead with 11:54 left in the half, then continued on a 9-0 run with four starters on the bench and freshmen Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray supplying a lot of energy.

Murray had 9 points and 2 steals in 21 minutes. McCaffery had 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a blocked shot in eight first-half minutes.

But it was Fredrick, the sophomore guard, who was the pace-setter in the first 20 minutes. He scored 17 points on just 7 shot attempts, making 3 of 4 treys. It was a carry-over from his play at Minnesota last Friday when he scored 16 points after halftime and a career-high 23 total.

Fredrick made a last-second jumper to give Iowa a 9-point lead at the break. The Hawkeyes had 12 more field goal tries than the Wildcats in the half, and had just four turnovers to Northwestern’s nine.

Nance had a career-high 21 points.

Iowa’s next game is Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT) at No. 14 Rutgers (3-1 Big Ten, 7-1 overall), an 81-76 winner Tuesday at home against Purdue despite the absence of their leading scorer this season, Ron Harper Jr. (23.4 points per game), because of an ankle injury.

