Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball at Minnesota: Live updates, how to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
The Gazette

The 21st-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (17-8, 8-6) are back on the road Sunday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

Starting freshman guard CJ Fredrick will not play due to an ankle injury.

Iowa has struggled on the road in Big Ten play, with Thursday’s 89-77 loss at Indiana dropping the Hawkeyes to 1-6 in conference road games.

Iowa is not alone this year, though, as the Big Ten’s depth of quality teams has made it even more difficult to win away from home.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Minnesota essentials

Time: Noon CT

TV: FS1

Live streamFox Sports Go

RadioHawkeye Radio Network 

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83, XM 83

Point spread: Minnesota -4.5

Over/under: 150

Glance: What to know about Iowa-Minnesota men's basketball

Iowa-Minnesota live updates

Click here if you're unable to see the live updates stream

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Big Ten is deep end of this year's college basketball pool

Iowa vs. Minnesota men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

Road is rocky for Iowa men's basketball yet again

Iowa men's basketball at Indiana: Box score, highlights, live updates recap

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Amana wells are at high risk for contamination, Iowa DNR says

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, Feb. 15th Weekend Edition

Win Tickets to a March College Basketball Tournament Viewing Party at Riverside Casino

Iowa Democrats hire lawyers for caucus probe

Reactive flood measures are failing Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.