Iowa men's basketball at Minnesota: Live updates, how to watch

The 21st-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (17-8, 8-6) are back on the road Sunday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
Starting freshman guard CJ Fredrick will not play due to an ankle injury.
Iowa has struggled on the road in Big Ten play, with Thursday’s 89-77 loss at Indiana dropping the Hawkeyes to 1-6 in conference road games.
Iowa is not alone this year, though, as the Big Ten’s depth of quality teams has made it even more difficult to win away from home.
Iowa-Minnesota essentials
Time: Noon CT
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Satellite Radio: Sirius 83, XM 83
Point spread: Minnesota -4.5
Over/under: 150
