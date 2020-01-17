Iowa men's basketball tops No. 19 Michigan in intense rematch

IOWA CITY — Michigan freshman forward Franz Wagner made a “Shh” gesture to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena fans Friday night after getting a fortuitous carom on a 3-pointer with 10:36 still to play and his team up 69-63.

As if a raucous crowd that dueled with horrible weather to get to the gym would let an opposing player shut it up with a lucky bounce. The Iowa men’s basketball team wouldn’t, either.

The Hawkeyes wrested the lead back with 5:26 left and went on to a 90-83 victory in a hyper-intense affair. Luka Garza had 33 points for Iowa (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten). No. 19 Michigan fell to 11-6 and 2-4.

Garza has scored 77 points in two games against the Wolverines this season.

Iowa made 27 of 30 free throws. Michigan was 4-of-5.

The Hawkeyes trailed 74-68 with 7:30 left, but a 10-0 run shot them into a 78-74 lead with 4:34 to go. That advantage was trimmed to a point on two occasions, but never disappeared.

Michigan scored the first four points of the second half to tie the game at 47, Iowa went back up by six, then the Wolverines used a 14-5 run for a 66-63 lead that prompted an Iowa timeout with 11:32 left.

The Hawkeyes’ deficit grew as large as seven points, but that 10-0 run came shortly thereafter. It was fueled by two 3-pointers by CJ Fredrick (21 points) and one by Joe Wieskamp (20).

The game didn’t start out promising for the Hawkeyes. Michigan broke to an 11-4 lead and Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery called time five minutes into the contest to vent at his players.

It was 16-9 with 13:13 left after an Eli Brooks 3-pointer, but backup post player Ryan Kriener scored six points to spur a 10-0 Iowa run that became 18-2 and 24-6.

Another sub, guard Bakari Evelyn, assisted all three of Kriener’s baskets in that 10-0 spurt, and also set up Garza for a hoop. Evelyn had five assists in the half, one less than Michigan center Jon Teske. The senior had never had more than four assists in a game. He also had three first-half steals.

Iowa’s lead was 33-22 after the 24-6 run, with Wieskamp accounting for the Hawkeyes’ last nine points by making three 3-pointers in 1:21.

Brooks hit a couple jumpers to pad his first-half total to 14 points, and backup guard David DeJulius scored 6 points in 1:36 to help shave the Wolverines’ deficit to 40-35. Michigan scored on eight straight possessions during the Brooks/DeJulius exploits. It trailed 47-43 at halftime after DeJulius’ last-second drive for a hoop.

Garza had 18 points in the half, giving him 62 in a game-and-a-half against Michigan. He scored 44 in Iowa’s 103-91 loss in Ann Arbor last Dec. 6.

Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson, who entered the game as the nation’s leader in assists with 8.9 per game, was pulled at the 11:10 mark of the first half after collecting his second foul, and didn’t return in the half. Fredrick made two free throws after the Simpson foul, giving Iowa its first lead of the game.

Only four Hawkeyes — Garza, Wieskamp, Fredrick and Kriener — scored in the first half, and they combined for all but two of Iowa’s points in the game. Guard Connor McCaffery was scoreless, but had five assists and a career-high 13 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is here Wednesday night against Rutgers (13-4, 4-2).

