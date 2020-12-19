Gonzaga vs. Iowa men's basketball: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) vs. No. 3 Iowa (6-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 11:05 a.m., Saturday, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Clark Kellogg)

Live stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040)

Series: Iowa leads, 2-1

Last meeting: Gonzaga won in second round of 2015 NCAA tournament in Seattle, 86-67

Zags data: This is Gonzaga’s first game since Dec. 2. It had five games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

• Gonzaga has assembled a body of work, however. It opened the season with wins over then-No. 6 Kansas, Auburn, and then-No. 11 West Virginia at neutral sites, and averaged 93 points and a winning margin of 13.3 points per game in doing so.

• The Zags’ top NBA prospect is their fourth-leading scorer. Freshman guard Jalen Suggs of West St. Paul, Minn., is the highest-ranked recruit ever to sign with Gonzaga. He was the first athlete in Minnesota history to win the Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball awards in the same year. He averages 13.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals.

• Sophomore center Drew Timme averages 23.3 points, senior wing Corey Kispert averages 22.3.

• Guard Andrew Nembhard, who had 67 starts in two seasons at Florida, is a transfer averaging 11.7 points and 4 assists.

• Mark Few’s 22-year record as Gonzaga’s head coach is 602-124. His teams have been to the Sweet 16 of the last five NCAA tournaments. He has the best winning percentage among active head coaches at 82.8 percent.

• The Zags have made 55.3 percent of their field-goal tries.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is playing its first game away from home after six double-digit victories in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

• The Hawkeyes have averaged 100.5 points a game with an average winning margin of 32 points.

• Iowa has made 11.7 3-pointers per game.

• Luka Garza is the third major-conference player over the last 25 seasons to score 30 points and shoot 90 percent from the field in multiple games in a season. He joins Carlos Boozer of Duke and J.J. Hickson of North Carolina State. Garza averages 29.2 points, tops in the nation.

• Garza (13-of-19), CJ Fredrick (11-of-20) and Joe Wieskamp (12-of-24) are all averaging 50 percent or better from 3-point distance.

• Iowa and Gonzaga are the top two teams in the Kenpom.com offensive rankings, with the Hawkeyes averaging 119 points per 100 possessions and the Zags 118. The Hawkeyes are 3-21 all-time against No. 1 teams, but won their last encounter with one when they beat Michigan State 83-70 in Iowa City on Dec. 29, 2015.