Iowa United falls in first round of The Basketball Tournament

Wichita State alumni beat tam of Iowa, Iowa State, Drake alumni, 85-76

Former Iowa forward Nicholas Baer scored three points in Iowa United’s loss in The Basketball Tournament on Thursday. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Saddled with a true road game in the first round, Iowa United’s stay in The Basketball Tournament was a short one.

No. 7 regional seed Iowa United fell to the No. 2-seed Aftershocks — a Wichita State alumni team — 85-76 Thursday at a packed Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Iowa United — comprised mostly of Iowa, Iowa State and Drake alumni — certainly put up a fight in the nationally-televised game on ESPN. Iowa took a 60-56 lead into the fourth quarter after the game was tied at 21-21 after one and 38-38 at the break, but was outscored 29-16 in the final period.

Former Cyclone Tyrus McGee led Iowa State with 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Former Drake star Josh Young added 14 points. Matt Tiby, a Wisconsin-Milwaukee alum from Urbandale, added 13 and recent Drake grad Nick McGlynn chipped in 11 to go with 10 rebounds.

» Box score: Iowa United vs. Aftershocks

Peter Jok and Marcus Fizer did not play.

Conner Frankamp poured in 23 points for the Aftershocks, hitting 5 of 8 3-point attemps. Cleanthony Early added 17 points and 11 boards.

The Aftershocks started the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run to take control. Frankamp buried a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch.

Another Frankamp 3 put the Aftershocks up 77-67 with 3:37 left. They fouled to put the “Elam Ending” into effect — at the first deadball with less than four minutes left, eight points are added to the winning team’s score to determine the score required for either team to win (the clock no longer matters). Clevin Hannah hit a pair of free throws to clinch the victory.

The Aftershocks will face Sideline Cancer in the regional semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). Sideline Cancer upset Self Made (Kansas alumni) 87-63 in the first game of the night.

The winner of the 64-team tournament receives $2 million.

