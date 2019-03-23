Iowa vs. Tennesee NCAA Tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream, spread

What: Iowa (23-11) vs. No. 5 Tennessee (30-5), NCAA men’s basketball tournament second-round game

When/where: 11:10 a.m. (CT), Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Allie LaForce)

Live stream: NCAA.com

Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 201

Series: Tied, 2-2

Nevada line: Tennessee by 8

Twitter during the game: @Hlas

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 79-72 first-round NCAA victory over Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes shot 54.7 percent from the field, 65.4 in the second half. Iowa led for 6:56 of the 40 minutes. … The Hawkeyes haven’t won a second-round game since 1999. … This is Iowa’s 26th NCAA Tournament. Its record in the event is 30-27. … No. 10-seeds are 19-28 against No. 2-seeds. … Iowa’s last game against Tennessee was an hour from Columbus, a 78-65 NCAA First Four overtime loss in Dayton five years ago. … The Hawkeyes’ other three meetings with the Volunteers were in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Honolulu … Jordan Bohannon is one 3-pointer from tying Jeff Horner’s Iowa all-time lead of 262. Bohannon has actually made fewer 3s (76) this season than in his first two, and 20 fewer than last season. Bohannon did something Friday that his three other brothers experienced, which is play for a team that won a game in the NCAAs. So, Linn-Mar-a-Lujah.

Volunteers data: Tennessee defeated Colgate 77-70 in the first round Friday. It led by 12 points at halftime, then Colgate rallied to take the lead before the Vols put the game away late. … The Vols are 21-22 in NCAA games. They have never reached a Final Four. … Tennessee is 6-8 in NCAA second-round games, including last year’s 63-62 loss to Loyola. … Vols Coach Rick Barnes is 3-1 against Iowa. … Barnes is 87-49 over four seasons at Tennessee, 691-363 in his 32-season career. He has multiple NCAA Tournament victories with three schools (also Clemson and Texas). His NCAA record is 23-23. … Tennessee won 19 straight games from Nov. 28 through Feb. 13, then the longest-active streak in Division I. … All five of the Vols’ losses were away from home against teams (Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, and Auburn twice) seeded fifth or higher in the NCAA tourney. … Tennessee spent the entire season ranked in the top eight of both major polls. ... Tennessee’s average home attendance of 19,034 ranks fourth nationally. … This is the second time the Vols have won 30 games.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Starting guard Admiral Schofield had 19 points to lead the Vols Friday. He missed his first four 3-pointers, but made the next three. He was born in London while his father was stationed there with the U.S. Navy. He has a brother named General. Admiral’s parents call him by his middle name, Donovhan. Another brother, O’Brien Schofield, played for the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl champs of 2014. He ranked second in the Big Ten in quarterback sacks playing defensive end for Wisconsin in 2009. “When they were coming out of the tunnel, they seemed very hype after their win, but it looked like it was directed toward us,” Schofield said. “I mean, I don’t know. No words got exchanged, but like I said, I love when people talk. So if there is, please talk to me. Please do.” … Three of the starters in this game will be Jordan Bone and Jordan Bowden of the Vols and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa. Colgate’s Jordan Burns scored 32 points against Tennessee Friday. … Tennessee beat Iowa in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl, 45-28.