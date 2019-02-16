Iowa-Rutgers men's basketball: Time/TV/spread/etc.

What: No. 17 Iowa (8-5 Big Ten, 19-5 overall) at Rutgers (5-9, 12-12)

When/where: 5:01 p.m. (CT), Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: FS1 (Brian Custer, Jim Spanarkel)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Satellite Radio: Sirius 98, XM 195

Series: Iowa leads, 5-1

Morning line: Iowa by 3

Twitter during the game: @Hlas

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has won its last three games. ... Iowa was 25-for-56 (44.6 percent) in 3-point shooting in that 3-game streak, while its opponents were 23-for-77 (29.9 percent). ... This is the first time this season the Hawkeyes have been favored in a road game. They have won three of them. … After scoring at least 16 points in seven straight games, Luka Garza has 4 points over Iowa’s last two games. After scoring a total of 23 points in a 4-game stretch, Jordan Bohannon has 40 points over the last two games. After getting shut out in wins against Michigan and Indiana, Isaiah Moss scored 16 points Sunday in the Hawkeyes’ 80-79 victory over Northwestern.

Tyler Cook drew 12 fouls Sunday against Northwestern. … Iowa is averaging 77.77 points in Big Ten games. … If Iowa wins this game, it will be its fifth 20-win season in the last seven years. ... As of Friday morning, Iowa was 29th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, sixth among Big Ten teams. ... The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights meet again in Iowa City on March 2.

Scarlet Knights data: Rutgers has a 4-game losing streak. ... This game is sold out (8,000), Rutgers’ fourth home sellout of the season. The announced crowd for Iowa’s game at Rutgers last season was 4,002. … As of Friday morning, the Knights were 112th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, last among Big Ten teams. ... Rutgers’ 80-64 home win over Iowa last season was one of its three in Big Ten play, and the only one by double-digits. … The Knights’ leading scorer is junior forward Eugene Omuruyi (14.0 ppg), from Rexdale, Ontario. … Rutgers starting freshman guard Ron Harper Jr., is the son of 15-year NBA player Ron Harper, who played on five NBA championship teams with Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers. … Knights senior center Shaquille Doorson has made 12 of 34 free throws for 35.3 percent. Rutgers freshman forward Shaq Carter has made 13 of 22 free throws for 59.1 percent. Shaquille O’Neal made 5,935 of 11,532 free throw tries in his NBA career for 52.7 percent.

At 5-9, the Knights have two more wins in the Big Ten than in any of their first four seasons in the league. Their overall league record is 16-72. ... Of the 10 Rutgers players who have appeared in more than six games, as many are from Senegal and the Netherlands (one each) as New Jersey. … Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell was Stony Brook’s coach when it lost at Iowa in the 2013 NIT. … The Knights haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1991 and haven’t won a game there since 1983. They lost a 1989 NCAA game to Iowa, 87-73. Iowa’s B.J. Armstrong scored 35 points.