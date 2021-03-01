Iowa ranked No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll

Apparently a win at Ohio State meant more than a loss at Michigan.
A lot more.
The Iowa men’s basketball team jumped four spots to No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Gonzaga remains No. 1, followed by Michigan, Baylor and Illinois.
The Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-6) topped then-No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, three days after falling to the Wolverines, 79-57, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Buckeyes, who have now lost three in a row, fell to No. 7.
Iowa hosts Nebraska on Thursday at 8 p.m.
AP men's basketball Top 25 (March 1, 2021)
1. Gonzaga (24-0)
2. Michigan (18-1)
3. Baylor (18-1)
4. Illinois (18-6)
5. Iowa (18-7)
6. West Virginia (17-6)
7. Ohio State (18-7)
8. Alabama (19-6)
9. Houston (20-3)
10. Villanova (15-4)
11. Florida State (14-4)
12. Arkansas (19-5)
13. Kansas (18-8)
14. Creighton (17-6)
15. Texas (14-7)
16. Oklahoma (14-7)
17. Oklahoma State (16-6)
18. Texas Tech (15-8)
19. San Diego State (19-4)
20. Loyola Chicago (21-4)
21. Virginia (15-6)
22. Virginia Tech (15-5)
23. Purdue (16-8)
24. Colorado (19-7)
25. Wisconsin (16-9)