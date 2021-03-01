Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa ranked No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll

Hawkeyes jump in poll after win at Ohio State

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Crisler Arena
Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Crisler Arena on February 25. (Getty Images)
The Gazette

Apparently a win at Ohio State meant more than a loss at Michigan.

A lot more.

The Iowa men’s basketball team jumped four spots to No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Gonzaga remains No. 1, followed by Michigan, Baylor and Illinois.

The Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-6) topped then-No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, three days after falling to the Wolverines, 79-57, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Buckeyes, who have now lost three in a row, fell to No. 7.

Iowa hosts Nebraska on Thursday at 8 p.m.

AP men's basketball Top 25 (March 1, 2021)

1. Gonzaga (24-0)

2. Michigan (18-1)

3. Baylor (18-1)

4. Illinois (18-6)

5. Iowa (18-7)

6. West Virginia (17-6)

7. Ohio State (18-7)

8. Alabama (19-6)

9. Houston (20-3)

10. Villanova (15-4)

11. Florida State (14-4)

12. Arkansas (19-5)

13. Kansas (18-8)

14. Creighton (17-6)

15. Texas (14-7)

16. Oklahoma (14-7)

17. Oklahoma State (16-6)

18. Texas Tech (15-8)

19. San Diego State (19-4)

20. Loyola Chicago (21-4)

21. Virginia (15-6)

22. Virginia Tech (15-5)

23. Purdue (16-8)

24. Colorado (19-7)

25. Wisconsin (16-9)

