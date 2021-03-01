Iowa ranked No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll

Apparently a win at Ohio State meant more than a loss at Michigan.

A lot more.

The Iowa men’s basketball team jumped four spots to No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Gonzaga remains No. 1, followed by Michigan, Baylor and Illinois.

The Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-6) topped then-No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, three days after falling to the Wolverines, 79-57, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Buckeyes, who have now lost three in a row, fell to No. 7.

Iowa hosts Nebraska on Thursday at 8 p.m.

AP men's basketball Top 25 (March 1, 2021)

1. Gonzaga (24-0)

2. Michigan (18-1)

3. Baylor (18-1)

4. Illinois (18-6)

5. Iowa (18-7)

6. West Virginia (17-6)

7. Ohio State (18-7)

8. Alabama (19-6)

9. Houston (20-3)

10. Villanova (15-4)

11. Florida State (14-4)

12. Arkansas (19-5)

13. Kansas (18-8)

14. Creighton (17-6)

15. Texas (14-7)

16. Oklahoma (14-7)

17. Oklahoma State (16-6)

18. Texas Tech (15-8)

19. San Diego State (19-4)

20. Loyola Chicago (21-4)

21. Virginia (15-6)

22. Virginia Tech (15-5)

23. Purdue (16-8)

24. Colorado (19-7)

25. Wisconsin (16-9)