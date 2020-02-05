Iowa-Purdue men's basketball glance: Time, TV, livestream, team data

What: No. 17 Iowa (7-4 Big Ten, 16-6 overall) at Purdue (5-6, 12-10)

When/where: Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. (CT), Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris)

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83, XM 83

Series: Purdue leads, 90-76

Series at Mackey: Purdue leads, 60-22

Line: Purdue by 3.5

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off its 10th-straight home win, 72-65 over Illinois Sunday. It has just one win in five conference road games, against Northwestern.

Luka Garza continues to run away with the Big Ten’s scoring lead. He is averaging 26.5 points in league games. He has five 25-point/10-rebound games, tied for the most in a season by a Big Ten player since 2009-10 with Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan (2016-17) and Ohio State’s Evan Turner (2009-10).

Garza drew eight fouls against Illinois Sunday, upping his total against conference teams to 85 in 11 games while committing just 32 himself.

Connor McCaffery leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with +4.15. He is one of only two players nationally since the 2007-08 season with 80+ assists and less than 20 turnovers in at least 20 games played. He has more steals (22) than turnovers (20).

Garza had four 3-pointers and McCaffery had three against Illinois Sunday. It was the career-high for both.

Iowa has lost the opening jump ball in its last five games.

The Hawkeyes lost their last two games at Purdue by 22 and 16 points.

Iowa and Purdue have played 11 Big Ten games. The Hawkeyes have attempted 213 free throws over those contests, the Boilermakers 143.

Purdue data: The Boilermakers are 4-1 in Big Ten home games, 1-5 on the road. The win came last Saturday at Northwestern when they scored the game’s last 11 points for a 61-58 comeback win. Iowa also had an 11-0 run late in its win over Illinois.

Five Boilermakers average between 9.0 and 11.3 points. The team’s leading scorer and rebounder is 6-foot-9, 270-pound sophomore Trevion Williams, though he averages just 21.3 minutes per game. He leads the Big Ten in offensive rebounds per game (4.4) in conference games.

Guard Jahaad Proctor (9.3 ppg) is a graduate transfer from Division I High Point, where he averaged 19.5 points last season. He played his first college season at Iona.

It’s the second-straight game the 6-11 Garza will face someone taller than him. After battling Illinois’ 7-0 Kofi Cockburn Sunday, now Garza contends with 7-3 Purdue junior Matt Haarms of Amsterdam, who averages 9.5 points. 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots.

Purdue reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons, and got as far as the Elite Eight a year ago. Iowa hasn’t been to a Sweet 16 since 1999.

Iowa’s next game: Saturday at home against Nebraska at 5 p.m. The game is sold out. So is Iowa’s Feb. 29 home game against Penn State.