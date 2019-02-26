Freshman Justin Ahrens scores 29, Ohio State blitzes Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State finally realized open shots were good shots.

The Buckeyes missed all but four of their first 19 3-pointers, but then made four straight as they turned a 42-39 second-half lead into a 56-44 advantage on their way to a 90-70 win over Iowa Tuesday at Value City Arena.

The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes fell to 21-7 overall, 10-7 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 18-10, 8-9. It was Iowa’s worst loss since an 82-67 home defeat to Michigan State on Jan. 24.

Freshman forward Justin Ahrens, who entered the game averaging 2.1 points, torched the Hawkeyes for a career-high 29, scoring 25 of them in the second-half. Ahrens made six 3-pointers after halftime, and made three free throws with 8:42 left after he was fouled shooting a 3.

Ahrens also was the beneficiary of technical fouls on Iowa player Connor McCaffery and coach Fran McCaffery within 58 seconds of each other late in the game, cashing all four free throws from the technicals.

Ohio State also got interior production as sophomore power forward Kaleb Wesson scored 18 points.

Iowa was led by Joe Wieskamp’s 17 points.

Ohio State took a 36-33 halftime lead after a back-and-forth 20 minutes. Iowa scored the game’s first seven points, then the Buckeyes tallied the next nine.

OSU had a 22-16 lead, but the Hawkeyes had a 15-3 run after that for a 31-25 edge. A technical foul to Buckeyes Coach Chris Holtmann helped generate that run for Iowa when Jordan Bohannon made both free throws as a result of the tech.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

Ohio State closed the half with an 11-2 run of its own, and led at intermission despite making just 4 of 17 3-pointers.