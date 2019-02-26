Iowa Men's Basketball

Freshman Justin Ahrens scores 29, Ohio State blitzes Iowa

Buckeyes sail past Hawkeyes in second half, win 90-70

(Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports)
(Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State finally realized open shots were good shots.

The Buckeyes missed all but four of their first 19 3-pointers, but then made four straight as they turned a 42-39 second-half lead into a 56-44 advantage on their way to a 90-70 win over Iowa Tuesday at Value City Arena.

The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes fell to 21-7 overall, 10-7 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 18-10, 8-9. It was Iowa’s worst loss since an 82-67 home defeat to Michigan State on Jan. 24.

Freshman forward Justin Ahrens, who entered the game averaging 2.1 points, torched the Hawkeyes for a career-high 29, scoring 25 of them in the second-half. Ahrens made six 3-pointers after halftime, and made three free throws with 8:42 left after he was fouled shooting a 3.

Ahrens also was the beneficiary of technical fouls on Iowa player Connor McCaffery and coach Fran McCaffery within 58 seconds of each other late in the game, cashing all four free throws from the technicals.

Ohio State also got interior production as sophomore power forward Kaleb Wesson scored 18 points.

Iowa was led by Joe Wieskamp’s 17 points.

Ohio State took a 36-33 halftime lead after a back-and-forth 20 minutes. Iowa scored the game’s first seven points, then the Buckeyes tallied the next nine.

OSU had a 22-16 lead, but the Hawkeyes had a 15-3 run after that for a 31-25 edge. A technical foul to Buckeyes Coach Chris Holtmann helped generate that run for Iowa when Jordan Bohannon made both free throws as a result of the tech.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Winning Numbers

By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach.

Order Now
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Ohio State closed the half with an 11-2 run of its own, and led at intermission despite making just 4 of 17 3-pointers.

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Now, let's talk 'why' Gary Dolphin

Iowa men's basketball at Ohio State: Final score, stats, highlights

Let's talk about the 'why' with Gary Dolphin

Iowa at Ohio State men's basketball: Time, TV, vital data

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Bill to allow birth control from pharmacist passes first legislative test in Iowa

3 die in Eastern Iowa house fire

6 finalists named for Cedar Rapids fire chief

Long-serving C.R. school board member Westercamp dies

House speaker eyes more cannabidiol access for Iowans

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.