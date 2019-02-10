Jordan Bohannon, Iowa stun Northwestern with wild comeback

IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to give Iowa an 80-79 men’s basketball win over Northwestern Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes had trailed by 15 points with less than five minutes left and by 11 with 2:09 left.

Iowa is 19-5 overall, 8-5 in the Big Ten. Northwestern is 12-11, 3-9.

Iowa was scoreless for a 4:54 stretch in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and never sustained offense in the second half until they scored 20 points in the final 3:20, 13 by Bohannon.

Northwestern took a 41-35 halftime lead behind 19 points by senior forward Vic Law. Law, who had been 12 of 50 from 3-point distance in Big Ten games, made 5 of 6 3s as team shot 50 percent from the field in the half.

There were eight lead changes in the first eight minutes, then the Wildcats led the rest of the way until Bohannon’s game-winner.

Joe Wieskamp led Iowa with 21 points. Tyler Cook had 19, Isaiah Moss 16 and Bohannon 15.

Iowa’s next game is Saturday at Rutgers.