Iowa men's basketball collapses at Nebraska, loses in OT

LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa found an indignity perhaps greater than the three consecutive double-digit losses it endured before coming to Nebraska Sunday.

The Hawkeyes coughed up a 16-point second-half lead and lost to the 13th-place Cornhuskers in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 93-91.

Nebraska freshman Amir Harris scored on a drive with 10.8 seconds left for the tiebreaking points, and Thor Thorbjarnarson blocked Jordan Bohannon’s last-second desperation 3-point try to end the game.

The Hawkeyes, who led 47-31 three minutes into the second half and 78-71 with 43.9 seconds remaining in regulation, fell to 21-10 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is 16-15, 6-14.

James Palmer Jr., whose drive for a score tied the game in the last 10 seconds of regulation, had 27 points for Nebraska. Glynn Watson Jr. made seven 3-pointers and had 23 points. Luka Garza tied his career-high with 25 for Iowa. Bohannon had 20.

Iowa, the No. 6 seed, will open Big Ten tournament play in Chicago Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday night’s Illinois-Northwestern game.

For a fuller game story with comments from the participants, return to thegazette.com late Sunday afternoon.