Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball collapses at Nebraska, loses in OT

Hawkeyes cap regular season with fourth-straight loss, 93-91

Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) fight for a loose ball during the Hawkeyes' 93-91 loss to the Cornhuskers Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports)
Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) fight for a loose ball during the Hawkeyes' 93-91 loss to the Cornhuskers Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa found an indignity perhaps greater than the three consecutive double-digit losses it endured before coming to Nebraska Sunday.

The Hawkeyes coughed up a 16-point second-half lead and lost to the 13th-place Cornhuskers in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 93-91.

Nebraska freshman Amir Harris scored on a drive with 10.8 seconds left for the tiebreaking points, and Thor Thorbjarnarson blocked Jordan Bohannon’s last-second desperation 3-point try to end the game.

The Hawkeyes, who led 47-31 three minutes into the second half and 78-71 with 43.9 seconds remaining in regulation, fell to 21-10 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is 16-15, 6-14.

James Palmer Jr., whose drive for a score tied the game in the last 10 seconds of regulation, had 27 points for Nebraska. Glynn Watson Jr. made seven 3-pointers and had 23 points. Luka Garza tied his career-high with 25 for Iowa. Bohannon had 20.

Iowa, the No. 6 seed, will open Big Ten tournament play in Chicago Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday night’s Illinois-Northwestern game.

For a fuller game story with comments from the participants, return to thegazette.com late Sunday afternoon.

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball at Nebraska: Final score, stats, highlights

Iowa at Nebraska men's basketball: Time, TV, line and more

Cold Iowa men's basketball team faces colder Nebraska

Iowa basketball is hapless against Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

$50K college scholarships fuels a wave of residential development La Crosse WI, Cedar Rapids has similar goals

A peek inside the Guaranty Bank Building and World Theater in 18 photos

Photos: The 2nd ever Big Grove Brrrewery Ride

Journey through C.R. Rotary, 105 years of club history compiled in a new book

Three marijuana bills survive first funnel deadline in Iowa Legislature

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.