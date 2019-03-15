Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan in Big Ten tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa (22-10) is a 7.5-point underdog against No. 11 Michigan (26-5) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament Friday at United Center in Chicago. Stay tuned for live updates.
Pregame links
» Iowa checked all the boxes against Illinois Thursday
» Iowa-Michigan men's basketball at a glance
» Updated Big Ten men's basketball tournament scores, pairings, schedule
» A look at Iowa's Big Ten men's basketball tournament history
Watch, Listen Live
Time: 8:30 p.m. CT approx. (25 minutes after Minnesota-Purdue)
TV: BTN
Watch online: BTN2Go
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Full listings]
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 84
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow: @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa