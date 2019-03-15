Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan in Big Ten tournament: Live updates, How to watch

The Iowa bench reacts to a 3- point shot by Nicholas Baer during Thursday's Big Ten tournament second-round win over Illinois at United Center in Chicago. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
Iowa (22-10) is a 7.5-point underdog against No. 11 Michigan (26-5) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament Friday at United Center in Chicago. Stay tuned for live updates.

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT approx. (25 minutes after Minnesota-Purdue)

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Full listings]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 84

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @Hlas@GazetteOnIowa

