Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan in Big Ten tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa (22-10) is a 7.5-point underdog against No. 11 Michigan (26-5) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament Friday at United Center in Chicago. Stay tuned for live updates.

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT approx. (25 minutes after Minnesota-Purdue)

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Full listings]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 84

Listen online: TuneIn

