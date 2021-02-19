Iowa vs. Michigan men's basketball game moved up to Feb. 25

The Big Ten has rearranged some men’s basketball scheduling and given Iowa an immensely challenging four-day stretch in the process.

No. 11 Iowa’s game at Big Ten-leading No. 3 Michigan has been moved from March 4 to next Thursday, Feb. 25 (6 p.m., ESPN). Three days later, the Hawkeyes play at No. 4 Ohio State.

Iowa (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten) will play Nebraska at home on March 4 at a time to be determined. That was a rescheduling of the Jan. 24 game that was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Nebraska program.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is Sunday at home against Penn State at 4 p.m. (FS1).