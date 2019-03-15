Iowa-Michigan Big Ten men's basketball tourney glance: Time/TV/et al

What: Iowa (22-10) vs. No. 11 Michigan (26-5)

When/where: 8:30 p.m. (approximately), United Center, Chicago

TV: BTN (Brian Anderson, Bill Raftery, Andy Katz)

Livestream: BTN2go

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 84

Series: Michigan leads, 94-64

Big Ten tournament history: Michigan leads, 6-0

Morning line: Michigan by 8

Hawkeyes data: Iowa beat Illinois 83-62 Thursday night in its Big Ten tourney first-round game to halt the Hawkeyes’ 4-game losing streak. … Iowa is 17-19 in Big Ten tourney games, 9-8 in games played in Chicago. … No. 6-seeds are 31-20 in Big Ten tournaments, the third-best winning percentage behind No. 1- and No. 2-seeds. The No. 6-seed has won more than one game in a Big Ten tourney on seven occasions. Iowa is 6-2 as a No. 6-seed. … Fran McCaffery’s Big Ten tourney record is 4-8. … Iowa lost 77-71 to Michigan in overtime in last year’s Big Ten tourney in New York. Ryan Kriener led the Hawkeyes with 14 points.

This is the first time Iowa has reached the quarterfinals of this tourney since 2013. … Iowa had shot 29.8 percent from 3-point range over previous five games, then made 12 of 23 for 52.2 percent against Illinois. ... McCaffery (Lehigh, UNC-Greensboro, Siena, Iowa) and John Beilein (Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia, Michigan) are two of 14 coaches to take at least four different programs to the NCAA tourney. Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith are the only ones who did so with five schools. ... The Hawkeyes failed to cover the Nevada point-spread in their last eight games before easily covering Thursday against the Illini. Iowa is 13-19 vs. the spread this season.

Wolverines data: Michigan’s 74-59 loss at Iowa on Feb. 1 was its only meeting of with the Hawkeyes, and its worst loss of the season. … Junior center Jon Teske (9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game) played only 13 minutes at Iowa before fouling out. … Starting guard Charles Matthews is the Wolverines’ lone senior. He scored 16 points against Iowa in last year’s Big Ten tourney. … Forward Ignas Brazdeikis and guard Jordan Poole had 16 points each at Iowa last month. Brazdeikis is the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year. He and guard Zavier Simpson were second-team All-Big Ten in the coaches’ and media’s voting. Simpson also was named to the league’s All-Defensive team. … Michigan is second in the nation in defensive-efficiency. … Michigan has won its last eight games in this tourney, tied for the event’s record. Until 2017, Iowa was the only team to win four games in taking the championship, which it did at the United Center in 2001. Michigan then achieved the feat in Washington, D.C., two years ago and in New York last year. … The Wolverines have won 12 straight conference-tournament openers (11 under John Beilein), the most-ever by any major-conference team. … Beilein is in the Le Moyne College Hall of Fame, the Erie Community College Hall of Fame (2008), the DeSales Catholic High School Hall of Fame, the Wheeling Jesuit University Athletics Hall of Fame and the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan. … Michigan is 17-14 against the spread this season.

The winner of this game will play either Minnesota or Purdue Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.