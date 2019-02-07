Jordan Bohannon seals key road win for Iowa men's basketball at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Oh, J-Bo!

Jordan Bohannon made a pair of 3-pointers and five free throws in the game’s final 1:31 to keep Indiana at bay and carry Iowa to a 77-72 men’s basketball victory before a sellout crowd at Assembly Hall. Bohannon had a game-high 25 points.

Road win. Big road win. It was Iowa’s third conference road triumph, tripling last season’s total with four still left to play. The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes improved 18-5 overall, 7-5 in the Big Ten. Indiana is 13-10, 4-8.

Iowa battled through foul trouble and the Hoosiers’ persistence to persevere. Center Luka Garza got his fourth foul with 12:48 left, and teammate Nicholas Baer was assessed his third 40 seconds later. Earlier in the half, backup center Ryan Kriener got his third foul.

The Hawkeyes began the second half with a 46-36 lead. Indiana freshman Romeo Langford made a 3-pointer with 15:57 left to cut the Hoosiers’ deficit to 53-47.

Iowa pushed the lead back up to 10, but Indiana again pared the margin to six and had the ball when Al Durham missed a 3-pointer.

Bohannon spun away from Rob Phinisee for a basket and an Indiana foul, and made the subsequent free throw after the 7:34 timeout to put Iowa up by nine.

But Iowa went 5:10 without a field goal, and Indiana closed within 64-61 with 3:47 left. Tyler Cook, who had 21 points, ended his team’s baskets drought with a turnaround jumper that beat the shot clock buzzer with 2:23 remaining.

Juwan Morgan scored off a rebound to cut Iowa’s lead to three, but Bohannon hit 3-pointers with 1:31 and :43 left to stretch the lead to 72-65.

Langford’s 3-pointer pulled Indiana within 73-70 with 19.8 seconds left. That was as close as the Hoosiers got in the second half. Bohannon made a pair of foul shots with 17 seconds to go. After Phinisee scored with 6.8 seconds left, Bohannon was fouled a half-second later and made two final free throws to seal the win.

The Hawkeyes broke to a 9-2 lead, but the Hoosiers scored the next eight points as Iowa’s man-to-man defense was ineffective. So the Hawkeyes switched to a zone at the 14:32 mark with Indiana up 15-11, and immediately started getting better results.

There were six lead changes in the first eight minutes, then Iowa pushed away to a 31-20 lead with 6:37 left in the half. Then Indiana had a 9-0 run. But the Hawkeyes answered by outscoring the Hoosiers 15-7 in the final four minutes of the half for a 10-point advantage.

As in the Hawkeyes’ win over Michigan last Friday, Garza picked two fouls early in the game. He played just seven first-half minutes against Michigan before a 15-point second half, and lasted only six minutes here before his second foul.

Soon after, backup big man Kriener joined Garza on the bench with two fouls. But Cook picked up the slack, collecting 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the half.

Joe Wieskamp made his first four 3-pointers and had 12 halftime points. Bohannon sank a pair of 3s within 24 seconds in the half’s last three minutes, and had four assists in the first 20 minutes. Iowa made 7 of 16 3s in the half to Indiana’s 4-of-12.

Iowa’s next game is at home Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against Northwestern.

