Iowa basketball rallies for overtime win over Indiana

IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon, again ... and again and again.

The junior guard from Linn-Mar High made three 3-pointers in overtime to lift Iowa to a 76-70 overtime men’s basketball victory over Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night.

The first of Bohannon’s overtime 3s broke a 65-65 tie. The second broke a 68-68 tie. The third broke the Hoosiers’ backs with 20 seconds left.

Seventeenth-ranked Iowa improved to 21-6 overall, 10-6 in the Big Ten. Indiana, loser of five straight games, is 13-14 and 4-12.

Bohannon was scoreless in the first half. He finished with 17 points.

The Hawkeyes never led in the second half. But they tied the game with 27 seconds left in regulation on a Bohannon 3-pointer. Indiana’s Romeo Langford missed a step-back jumper over Iowa’s Luka Garza in the last few seconds, the Hawkeyes rebounded, and it went to overtime.

It was the first time Iowa was even with the Hoosiers since it was 28-28 at halftime.

Indiana scored the first six points of the second half to open a 34-28 lead, with Juwan Morgan getting his first two baskets of the game in the run. Morgan, who averages 15.1 was scoreless in the first half and played just nine minutes because he picked up two fouls.

He got his third at the 17:35 mark. But after getting about four minutes on the bench, he returned and scored with 11:20 to give the Hoosiers a 49-45 edge.

Morgan sank a 3-pointer with 2:25 left for a 62-56 lead. But Bohannon made two free throws, then fed Tyler Cook for a basket on a lob to make it 62-60 when Iowa called timeout with 1:31 left.

The game began with Indiana bolting to an 8-0 lead after both teams had three possessions. De’Ron Davis and Rob Phinisee, not team leading scorers Langford and Morgan, teamed to score the Hoosiers’ first 10 points.

Justin Smith scored on an authoritative dunk off a rebound to give Indiana a 15-10 edge with 12:08 left in the half, then Iowa went on a 9-0 run capped by Joe Wieskamp improbably throwing the ball into the basket while falling on a drive.

The half ended in a tie at 28 following six lead changes.

The Hawkeyes missed all eight of their 3-pointers in the half and were 2-of-15 in the game before Bohannon made a bomb for his first points of the game with 10:45 left.

Garza had nine of his 16 points in the first half, and was an energetic force after totaling just 16 points over his previous four games. But he spent the final 9:44 of the half on the bench after collecting his second foul. Backup center Ryan Kriener had six points in 11 minutes in the half.

Langford, a projected NBA first-round draft pick this June, had 14 points.

Iowa made just 2 of its first 15 3-pointers. Then Bohannon got going.

Iowa’s next game is 6 p.m. (CT) Tuesday at Ohio State.