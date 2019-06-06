Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa draws Syracuse in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Hawkeyes will play in New York on Dec. 3

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery laughs as he talks with an official during a game last season. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team will travel to Syracuse to take on the Orange in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The game is set for Dec. 3 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

It will be Iowa’s first visit to the Carrier Dome.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the challenge. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Iowa has won four of its last six games in the challenge, beating Pitt last season in Iowa City, 69-68.

This will be Iowa’s fourth meeting against Syracuse and the first as part of the challenge. The Hawkeyes are 2-1 against the Orange, with all three previous games contested on neutral courts.

This will mark Iowa’s 19th appearance in the 21-year history of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois

Clemson at Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Michigan at Louisville

Rutgers at Pitt

Duke at Michigan State

Florida State at Indiana

Iowa at Syracuse

Northwestern at Boston College

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Virginia at Purdue

Wake Forest at Penn State

Wisconsin at N.C. State

Ohio State at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Maryland

Nebraska at Georgia Tech

