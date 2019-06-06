Iowa draws Syracuse in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team will travel to Syracuse to take on the Orange in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The game is set for Dec. 3 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.
It will be Iowa’s first visit to the Carrier Dome.
ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the challenge. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.
Iowa has won four of its last six games in the challenge, beating Pitt last season in Iowa City, 69-68.
This will be Iowa’s fourth meeting against Syracuse and the first as part of the challenge. The Hawkeyes are 2-1 against the Orange, with all three previous games contested on neutral courts.
This will mark Iowa’s 19th appearance in the 21-year history of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Monday, Dec. 2
Miami at Illinois
Clemson at Minnesota
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Michigan at Louisville
Rutgers at Pitt
Duke at Michigan State
Florida State at Indiana
Iowa at Syracuse
Northwestern at Boston College
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Virginia at Purdue
Wake Forest at Penn State
Wisconsin at N.C. State
Ohio State at North Carolina
Notre Dame at Maryland
Nebraska at Georgia Tech