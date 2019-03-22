Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa vs. Cincinnati in NCAA Tournament: Predictions, How to watch

05:00AM | Fri, March 22, 2019

Iowa vs. Cincinnati in NCAA Tournament: Predictions, How to watch

07:09PM | Thu, March 21, 2019

After losing five of its last six games coming into the NCAA Tournament, Iowa is being pegged by most college basketball fans and media for a one-and-done appearance this week.

In fact, it’s hard to find any national pundits taking the No. 10-seed Hawkeyes in Friday’s first-round game against No. 7-seed Cincinnati. On ESPN's Tournament Challenge, 66 percent of users are taking the Bearcats, 

But Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is one of the few who believes in the Hawkeyes. We’ve compiled more Iowa-Cincinnati predictions below.


Iowa-Cincinnati predictions

FiveThirtyEightCincinnati (68 percent odds)

CBSsports.com

Gary Parrish: Cincinnati

Matt Norlander: Cincinnati

Jerry Palm: Cincinnati

Chip Patterson: Cincinnati

Kyle Boone: Cincinnati

Dennis Dodd: Cincinnati

Joe Boozell, NCAA.com: Cincinnati

Brendan Haywood, NCAA.comCincinnati

Andy Katz, NCAA.comCincinnati

Jay Bilas, ESPN: Cincinnati

Jeff Goodman, Stadium: Iowa

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: Cincinnati

Ryan Fagan, Sporting News: Cincinnati

Caroline Darney, SB Nation: Cincinnati

Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation: Cincinnati

Gabe Salgado, Athlon Sports: Cincinnati 72, Iowa 69

Jimmy Fallon: Cincinnati

Barack Obama: Cincinnati

GrittyIowa

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 11:15 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Watch online: March Madness Live

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]

Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 201

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @Hlas@GazetteOnIowa

