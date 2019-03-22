Iowa vs. Cincinnati in NCAA Tournament: Predictions, How to watch

After losing five of its last six games coming into the NCAA Tournament, Iowa is being pegged by most college basketball fans and media for a one-and-done appearance this week.
In fact, it’s hard to find any national pundits taking the No. 10-seed Hawkeyes in Friday’s first-round game against No. 7-seed Cincinnati. On ESPN's Tournament Challenge, 66 percent of users are taking the Bearcats,
But Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is one of the few who believes in the Hawkeyes. We’ve compiled more Iowa-Cincinnati predictions below.
Iowa-Cincinnati predictions
FiveThirtyEight: Cincinnati (68 percent odds)
Gary Parrish: Cincinnati
Matt Norlander: Cincinnati
Jerry Palm: Cincinnati
Chip Patterson: Cincinnati
Kyle Boone: Cincinnati
Dennis Dodd: Cincinnati
Joe Boozell, NCAA.com: Cincinnati
Brendan Haywood, NCAA.com: Cincinnati
Andy Katz, NCAA.com: Cincinnati
Jay Bilas, ESPN: Cincinnati
Jeff Goodman, Stadium: Iowa
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: Cincinnati
Ryan Fagan, Sporting News: Cincinnati
Caroline Darney, SB Nation: Cincinnati
Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation: Cincinnati
Gabe Salgado, Athlon Sports: Cincinnati 72, Iowa 69
Jimmy Fallon: Cincinnati
Barack Obama: Cincinnati
Gritty: Iowa
Watch, Listen Live
Time: 11:15 a.m. CT
TV: CBS
Watch online: March Madness Live
Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]
Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 201
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow: @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa