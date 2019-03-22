Iowa vs. Cincinnati in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) practice at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Iowa will face Cincinnati in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 22. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) practice at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Iowa will face Cincinnati in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 22. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
No. 10-seed Iowa (22-11) is a 4-point underdog as it takes on No. 7-seed Cincinnati (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa men's basketball re-enters NCAA orbit with a tough first-round foe

» Connor McCaffery: Iowa's point guard/left fielder

» Hlas column: Iowa is 2 NCAA Tournament wins from a program facelift

» Iowa-Cincinnati NCAA Tournament first-round game at a glance

» 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 11:15 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Watch online: March Madness Live

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]

Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 201

Listen online: TuneIn

