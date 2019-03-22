Iowa vs. Cincinnati in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

No. 10-seed Iowa (22-11) is a 4-point underdog as it takes on No. 7-seed Cincinnati (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Stay tuned for live updates.
Watch, Listen Live
Time: 11:15 a.m. CT
TV: CBS
Watch online: March Madness Live
Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]
Satellite radio: Sirius 135, XM 201
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow: @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa