Iowa men's basketball upsets No. 12 Texas Tech in Las Vegas Invitational

Hawkeyes will play for tournament title Friday after 72-61 win

Iowa’s Luka Garza (55) reacts after scoring against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS — Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa held off No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Iowa (5-1) will play in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against San Diego State or Creighton.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick scored 10. His 3-pointer off a broken play as the shot clock expired put Iowa up 64-59 with 1:29 left. He followed that up with two free throws with 1:07 remaining to put it away.

Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1), which lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.

TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards each scored 10 for the Red Raiders, who went 4 of 24 (17%) on 3-pointers and shot 33 percent from the field overall.

Iowa was 11 of 27 (41%) from behind the arc as Wieskamp hit four 3s.

Kevin McCullar fouled out for Texas Tech with 4:23 left, and Holyfield played with four fouls for the last 8:01.

Iowa opened a 36-21 lead in the first half, its largest of the game, before the Red Raiders scored the last five points of the period.

Associated Press

