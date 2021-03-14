Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa Hawkeyes start NCAA men's basketball tournament against Grand Canyon Antelopes

Game is Saturday at a time to be determined

Grand Canyon Coach Bryce Drew holds up the net after the team defeated New Mexico State 74-56 Saturday in the final of t
Grand Canyon Coach Bryce Drew holds up the net after the team defeated New Mexico State 74-56 Saturday in the final of the Western Athletic Conference tournament in Las Vegas. The Antelopes will play Iowa in a first-round NCAA game Saturday in Indiana. (Chase Stevens/Associated Press)

Iowa got a No. 2 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and will begin tourney play against Grand Canyon Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

The Hawkeyes (21-8) have their highest NCAA seed since 1987, when they last reached the Elite Eight.

Grand Canyon (17-6) of Phoenix won the Western Athletic Conference tournament Saturday with a 74-56 victory over New Mexico State after finishing first in the WAC regular-season standings.

The Antelopes are coached by Bryce Drew, who took two Valparaiso clubs and one Vanderbilt team to the NCAA tourney. He made his own NCAA tournament history as a player with a famous last-second shot for Valparaiso that beat Mississippi in the 1998 first round.

Grand Canyon’s leading scorer is 7-foot senior Asbjorn Midtgaard from Helsingor, Denmark, who transferred from Wichita State.

Speaking of Wichita State, the Shockers will play Drake in an NCAA First Four game Thursday, with the winner to meet Southern California Saturday.

As for Iowa, if the Hawkeyes win Saturday, they will play the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 7-seed Oregon and No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The top seed in Iowa’s West Region is unbeaten, top-ranked Gonzaga, which beat the Hawkeyes 99-88 in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Dec. 21.

Comments: (319) 398-8440; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball has one NCAA tournament mission this week: Run off the Antelopes

Anything short of Sweet 16 would be sour for Iowa men's basketball

Iowa looks ahead after getting dunked on by Illinois in Big Ten tournament

Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball Big Ten tournament glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The hidden risks of coronavirus

On Iowa's 3-month mark of COVID-19 vaccinations, over 408,000 complete

Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank survives soaring demand from pandemic and derecho

One year in, the pandemic has changed Iowa forever

More than 12.4% of Iowans vaccinated against coronavirus as of Saturday morning

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.