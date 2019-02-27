Iowa suspends basketball coach Fran McCaffery for 2 games

IOWA CITY — Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery has been suspended for two games for berating an official after Tuesday's 90-70 loss at Ohio State, Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta announced Wednesday.

McCaffery will miss Iowa's home finale Saturday against Rutgers and the March 7 game at Wisconsin.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade witnessed McCaffery angrily telling an official in a hallway “You cheating mother (expletive)! You’re a (expletive) disgrace!” Rowland said McCaffery used those sentences more than once.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that one of its photographers overheard it. An Ohio State athletics information technology employee heard it, saying “It was bad.”

The Big Ten Conference also fined Iowa $10,000 in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy and issued a public reprimand.

“Following the basketball game at Ohio State, Coach McCaffery made unacceptable comments to a game official in the hallway headed to the locker room,” Barta said in a release. “Fran’s comments do not represent the values of the University of Iowa, Hawkeye Athletics, and our men’s basketball program.

“Fran immediately accepted responsibility for his comments and understands the severe implications of his remarks. Fran fully understands this suspension and penalty imposed by the Big Ten Conference. Fran continues to have my full support moving forward.”

“I am in total agreement with the suspension by Iowa athletics and the fine levied by the Big Ten Conference,” McCaffery said in the release. “My comments directed toward a game official were regretful. I apologize to Big Ten Conference officials, Iowa athletics, my players and staff, and the tremendous Hawkeye fans. This behavior is not acceptable and I take full responsibility for my inappropriate comments.”