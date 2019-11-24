Iowa men's basketball vs. Cal Poly at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, fast facts

What: Cal Poly (1-4) at Iowa (3-1)

When, where: 4:07 p.m. today, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Series: First meeting

Cal Poly data: The Mustangs of San Luis Obispo, Calif., have had a tough go. They are playing six of their first seven games on the road. They lost 86-70 at Creighton Friday night and are 0-4 against Division I opposition with a 17-point average margin of defeat.

• Cal Poly has been a D-I program since 1994-95 and is a member of the Big West Conference. It has been to one NCAA Tournament, in 2014. It got to that with a 13-19 record after winning the Big West tourney.

• The Mustangs are coming off five straight losing seasons, and 11-20 is their best record in the last three years.

• John Smith is their first-year head coach. He had been an assistant coach at Cal State Fullerton. His record as a junior college head coach was 265-118.

• Like Iowa with Fran, Connor and Patrick McCaffery, Cal Poly has a father coaching a son. Senior guard Jamal Smith is John Smith’s son.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off an 83-68 home win over North Florida last Thursday. This is the last of five consecutive home games for the Hawkeyes.

• Junior center Luka Garza is averaging 23.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. He is the last Hawkeye to score 29 or more points in back-to-back games since Matt Gatens in 2012. He has made two 3-pointers in each of the last three games. Entering Saturday’s games, he was averaging 5.5 more points than anyone in the Big Ten.

• Freshman point guard Joe Toussaint is third on the team (8.5 points per game) in scoring despite averaging just 13.3 minutes.

• Iowa’s next game will be against Texas Tech in Las Vegas Thursday at 7 p.m., Central time.