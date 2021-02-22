Iowa men's basketball back in AP poll top 10

Iowa will be in a pair of top-10 men’s basketball matchups between now and Sunday.
The Hawkeyes moved up two spots to No. 9 in Monday’s new Associated Press rankings. It is a return to the top 10 after a two-week absence.
Iowa had been in the top 10 all season before dipping to 15th two weeks ago. The Hawkeyes (17-6) then began a four-game winning streak, including Sunday’s 84-78 win over Penn State.
Iowa plays at No. 3 Michigan Thursday at 6 p.m., then is at No. 4 Ohio State Sunday at 3 p.m.
Illinois is ranked No. 5 and Wisconsin is No. 23.
AP men's basketball Top 25 (Feb. 22, 2021)
1. Gonzaga (22-0)
2. Baylor (17-0)
3. Michigan (16-1)
4. Ohio State (18-5)
5. Illinois (16-5)
6. Alabama (18-5)
7. Oklahoma (14-5)
8. Villanova (14-3)
9. Iowa (17-6)
10. West Virginia (15-6)
11. Florida State (13-3)
12. Houston (18-3)
13. Creighton (16-5)
14. Texas (13-6)
15. Virginia (15-5)
16. Virginia Tech (14-4)
17. Kansas (17-7)
18. Texas Tech (14-7)
19. USC (18-4)
20. Arkansas (17-5)
21. Loyola Chicago (19-4)
22. San Diego State (17-4)
23. Wisconsin (16-8)
24. Missouri (14-6)
25. Tennessee (15-6)