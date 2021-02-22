Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball back in AP poll top 10

No. 9 Iowa plays No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State next

Tate Schaefer of Williamsburg, 13, (center) cheers on Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (not pictured) after he set Iowa's
Tate Schaefer of Williamsburg, 13, (center) cheers on Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (not pictured) after he set Iowa's all-time men's basketball scoring record during Iowa's 74-68 win over Penn State Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The team came to the fan section to greet Tate and his family and friends after the game. The team supports Tate as he battles a brain tumor. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Iowa will be in a pair of top-10 men’s basketball matchups between now and Sunday.

The Hawkeyes moved up two spots to No. 9 in Monday’s new Associated Press rankings. It is a return to the top 10 after a two-week absence.

Iowa had been in the top 10 all season before dipping to 15th two weeks ago. The Hawkeyes (17-6) then began a four-game winning streak, including Sunday’s 84-78 win over Penn State.

Iowa plays at No. 3 Michigan Thursday at 6 p.m., then is at No. 4 Ohio State Sunday at 3 p.m.

Illinois is ranked No. 5 and Wisconsin is No. 23.

AP men's basketball Top 25 (Feb. 22, 2021)

1. Gonzaga (22-0)

2. Baylor (17-0)

3. Michigan (16-1)

4. Ohio State (18-5)

5. Illinois (16-5)

6. Alabama (18-5)

7. Oklahoma (14-5)

8. Villanova (14-3)

9. Iowa (17-6)

10. West Virginia (15-6)

11. Florida State (13-3)

12. Houston (18-3)

13. Creighton (16-5)

14. Texas (13-6)

15. Virginia (15-5)

16. Virginia Tech (14-4)

17. Kansas (17-7)

18. Texas Tech (14-7)

19. USC (18-4)

20. Arkansas (17-5)

21. Loyola Chicago (19-4)

22. San Diego State (17-4)

23. Wisconsin (16-8)

24. Missouri (14-6)

25. Tennessee (15-6)

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball approaches most-daunting week of season

Luka Garza moves to top of Iowa men's basketball scoring chart in win over Penn State

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'Like the Hunger Games' Many older Iowa residents unsuccessful in finding COVID-19 vaccine feel pitted against each other for survival

Authorities: Woman killed at southwest Cedar Rapids motel, suspect shot by police

Dorms at Iowa universities lose tens of million in pandemic

Iowa regents consider plan to replace UNI-Dome fabric roof

Police: Cedar Rapids man broke facial bones in vicious attack, posted video on Facebook

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.