Iowa Men's Basketball

Hawkeye walk-on Austin Ash will walk away with kudos from teammates

Scout-teamer from Cedar Rapids/Mount Vernon High is admired, loved by Iowa players

Iowa men's basketball players, including guard Jordan Bohannon (towel on head), prepares to celebrate a 3-pointer by tea
Iowa men’s basketball players, including guard Jordan Bohannon (towel on head), prepares to celebrate a 3-pointer by teammate Austin Ash (13) late in their game against Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Nov. 21, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/

Maybe it seems a little funny, a 179-pound walk-on guard with 40 career points being a close friend and roommate of a 265-pound All-America center with 2,166 points.

Maybe it seems little funny, that walk-on with 11 career 3-pointers telling reporters he’d bet on himself to win a 3-point-shooting contest against the teammate who is Iowa’s all-time leader in that category with 344.

Here’s what’s really fun, though: On those every-so-often occasions when Austin Ash has made 3-pointers near the end of Hawkeyes wins, you see pure delight from his teammates on the sideline.

Ash, a Cedar Rapids native who scored over 1,000 points for Mount Vernon High, is winding up his Iowa men’s basketball career along with the other two aforementioned players, top-scorer Luka Garza and top-3-point guy Jordan Bohannon. Though he’s a fourth-year junior, he will go through Seniors Day ceremonies with Bohannon, Garza and fellow walk-on Michael Baer Sunday before the Hawkeyes play Wisconsin in their home-finale.

During games, Ash is a very vocal cheerleader. But don’t dismiss his importance.

“You need guys like that on your team,” Bohannon said, “guys who continue to motivate your team when times are tough. He’s one of those guys that’s always there to pick the team up, always there to cheer us on the sidelines.”

Ash could have kept playing at Iowa, but will seek to play at a Division I program as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left partly because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver year for everyone.

“He wants to be part of the game plan and not the scout team,” said his father, Carey Ash of Cedar Rapids. Carey and Austin are both lifelong Hawkeye fans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m forever grateful to Fran (McCaffery),” Carey said. “To see our son run out of the tunnel at Carver, it put a tear in my eyes and my wife’s.”

Carey said McCaffery, the Iowa coach, talked with him a few weeks ago about Ash’s future with the team. McCaffery would have liked Ash to stay a Hawkeye, telling Carey that his son was an integral part of the club who “knew the scouting report better than the assistants do.”

But Ash wants to play somewhere and is good enough to do so, and McCaffery told Ash’s father he’d happily help find him a good place to play as a scholarship player.

Ash has either lived in the same dorm or apartment as Garza the last four years.

“Before the COVID,” Carey Ash said, “he and Luka would leave home at 11 p.m. and sneak into Carver, and stay there till 2 in the morning working on their game.”

During timeouts, Ash often has a quick word for Garza.

“He’s taught me a lot and I feel like I’ve taught him a lot of stuff as well throughout the games,” Ash said. “I’m always telling him different moves he can do or how many fouls the opposing big men have, try to help him out. Off the court, the guy’s always there for me, and I try to do the same for him.”

As for the Ash-or-Bohannon shooting question, “I would have to pick myself there,” Ash said.

“Obviously, I wouldn’t take anybody else against him in the country.

“He’s hit so many clutch threes throughout his career, but I have to take myself over him and I think he knows I would say that.”

Bohannon said he expected nothing different, saying “He’s one of the most-confident guys I know. That’s why everyone loves him on the team.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Breakfast March 16th

The first business breakfast of 2021 kicks off with a look at workforce hiring and retention. How do we rebuild? Free to attend but registration is required.

Register
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

“He’s very, very skilled. He’s one of the most-skilled players I’ve been around, one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen.

“He will do anything for this team to win.”

Carey Ash said his son won’t spend any time considering his next school until this season’s over.

“No distractions,” Carey said. “He’s focused on the Big Ten tournament and getting to the Final Four.”

Comments: (319) 398-8440; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa ranked No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll

Iowa men's basketball stifles No. 4 Ohio State for season's biggest win

Without Jack Nunge, Iowa tries to rebound at Ohio State

Iowa vs. Ohio State men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former coach owes over $50,000 to Iowa City schools for facility fees, state audit shows

Proposal would ease Iowa's penalty for first-time marijuana possession

'For whatever reason' is a bad reason to limit early voting in Iowa

Time Machine: The Honey War, when Iowa and Missouri almost came to blows over the border

DKW Gallery planning its own farmers market during Uptown Marion Market events

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.