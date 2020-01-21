Former Iowa men's basketball coach Todd Lickliter named head coach at Evansville

Former University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter took that position Tuesday at the University of Evansville.

Lickliter will lead the Purple Aces (9-10, 0-6 Missouri Valley Conference) Wednesday night when they host Drake. Evansville fired head coach Walter McCarty Tuesday.

Lickliter, 64, coached three seasons at Iowa before getting fired in March 2010 following a 10-22 season that left his mark with the Hawkeyes at 38-58. He coached at NAIA Marian University in Indianapolis for three years, was a Boston Celtics scout, and was an assistant last season at Evansville since he left Iowa.

Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta hired Lickliter from Butler in April 2007. Lickliter was coming off a 29-7 season and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ National Coach of the Year. His career mark at Butler was 131-61, and the Bulldogs won three Horizon League regular-season titles under his guidance.