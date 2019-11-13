British big man Josh Ogundele commits to Hawkeyes men's basketball

Iowa has a center for its 2020 men’s basketball recruiting class, perhaps its centerpiece.

Josh Ogundele, a 6-foot-10, 240-pounder from Worcester (Mass.) Academy via England, committed to the Hawkeyes Wednesday morning.

C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/p3ZP7V8g2L — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) November 13, 2019

Ogundele selected Iowa over Cincinnati, Providence, Rhode Island and Rutgers, all of which he visited. He is regarded as a 3-star recruit.

“I moved to America by myself as a 16-year-oikd from London,” Ogudele said in his video announcing his decision. “I was seen as an underdog and nothing was given to me. I had to earn everything I have now.

“Two years ago, I’d never imagine myself being in this position. I can remember countless days when things were hard and I thought about moving back to England.”

Ogundele is the fifth commitment to Iowa's Class of 2020, joining forwards Keegan and Kris Murray of Cedar Rapids, point guard Ahron Ulis of Chicago Heights, Ill.