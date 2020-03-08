Big Ten men's basketball tournament 2020: Bracket, schedule, TV listings

Illinois’ win over Iowa on Sunday solidified the 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket, as the Illini clinched the final double-bye to the quarterfinals while the Hawkeyes settled for the No. 5 seed.

Big Ten co-champions Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland received the other double-byes. The Badgers won the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed.

The tournament begins Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with two first-round games and wraps up with the championship Sunday. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2020 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is set. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/M2mVxPb7lD — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2020

Iowa has won the Big Ten tournament twice in the event's 22 years, in 2001 and 2006.

Here is the complete 2020 Big Ten tournament schedule, pairings with seeds and TV listings.

All times central

First round — Wednesday, March 11

(12) Minnesota vs. (13) Northwestern, 5 p.m. (BTN)

(11) Indiana vs. (14) Nebraska, approx. 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Second round — Thursday, March 12

(8) Rutgers vs. (9) Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)

(5) Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern winner, approx. 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) Purdue, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

(6) Penn State vs. Indiana/Minnesota winner, approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

(1) Wisconsin vs. Rutgers/Michigan winner, 11 a.m. (BTN)

(4) Illinois vs. Iowa/Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

(2) Michigan State vs. Ohio State/Purdue winner, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

(3) Maryland vs. Penn State/Indiana/Minnesota winner, approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Noon (CBS)

Approx. 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Championship — Sunday, March 15

2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Final 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball standings

Wisconsin 14-6, 21-10

Maryland 14-6, 24-7

Michigan State 14-6, 22-9

Illinois 13-7, 21-10

Iowa 11-9, 20-11

Ohio State 11-9, 21-10

Penn State 11-9, 21-10

Rutgers 11-9, 20-11

Michigan 10-10, 19-12

Purdue 9-11, 16-15

Indiana 9-11, 19-12

Minnesota 8-12, 14-16

Northwestern 3-17, 8-22

Nebraska 2-18, 7-24