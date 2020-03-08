Iowa Men's Basketball

Big Ten men's basketball tournament 2020: Bracket, schedule, TV listings

Iowa is No. 5 seed, plays Thursday afternoon

Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick (5) looks for an open teammate as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reach
Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick (5) looks for an open teammate as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reaches for the ball during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Illinois’ win over Iowa on Sunday solidified the 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket, as the Illini clinched the final double-bye to the quarterfinals while the Hawkeyes settled for the No. 5 seed.

Big Ten co-champions Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland received the other double-byes. The Badgers won the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed.

The tournament begins Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with two first-round games and wraps up with the championship Sunday. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa has won the Big Ten tournament twice in the event's 22 years, in 2001 and 2006.

Here is the complete 2020 Big Ten tournament schedule, pairings with seeds and TV listings.

All times central

First round — Wednesday, March 11

(12) Minnesota vs. (13) Northwestern, 5 p.m. (BTN)

(11) Indiana vs. (14) Nebraska, approx. 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Second round — Thursday, March 12

(8) Rutgers vs. (9) Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)

(5) Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern winner, approx. 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) Purdue, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

(6) Penn State vs. Indiana/Minnesota winner, approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

(1) Wisconsin vs. Rutgers/Michigan winner, 11 a.m. (BTN)

(4) Illinois vs. Iowa/Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

(2) Michigan State vs. Ohio State/Purdue winner, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

(3) Maryland vs. Penn State/Indiana/Minnesota winner, approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Noon (CBS)

Approx. 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Championship — Sunday, March 15

2:30 p.m. (CBS)

 

Final 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball standings

Wisconsin 14-6, 21-10

Maryland 14-6, 24-7

Michigan State 14-6, 22-9

Illinois 13-7, 21-10

Iowa 11-9, 20-11

Ohio State 11-9, 21-10

Penn State 11-9, 21-10

Rutgers 11-9, 20-11

Michigan 10-10, 19-12

Purdue 9-11, 16-15

Indiana 9-11, 19-12

Minnesota 8-12, 14-16

Northwestern 3-17, 8-22

Nebraska 2-18, 7-24

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball at Illinois: Box score, highlights, live updates recap

Iowa basketball's mission at Illinois: Win, skip Thursday at Big Ten tournament

Iowa vs. Illinois men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, point spread, team info

In Iowa, it's a slam dunk: Luka Garza for National Player of the Year

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Three Iowa coronavirus cases identified in Johnson County

Cedar Rapids man killed in head-on crash near Walford Saturday

Take a magnifying glass to Gov. Kim Reynolds' trust fund plan

Ten tax tips from a former IRS agent

Digital tools saved our Iowa family farm

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.