Iowa looking to upgrade its wrestling facility

The University of Iowa is planning a new 37,000-square-foot, two-level practice and operations facility for its No. 1-ranked wrestling program inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, expected to cost between $17 million and $20 million.

In a request from the Board of Regents to proceed with project planning, the university proposes the new structure would providing new workout facilities, training areas, locker rooms, office space — all with direct access to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Hawkeye wrestlers compete.

The project would be paid for by gifts to the UI athletics department.

The wrestling program has been training and competing in the 15,077-seat Carver since it opened in 1983 — sharing the arena with the university’s other indoor sports, like men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and gymnastics.

“This shared facility is at capacity, forcing each sport to compete for space and court time,” according to the university’s request to the board.

Although UI athletics built an addition in 2011, that construct supports only basketball and volleyball.

The request before the board seeks permission to proceed next month — although it doesn’t propose project start and end dates.

The Dan Gable Wrestling Complex inside Carver includes training rooms, three mats, a locker room, sauna, weightlifting facilities and retractable bleachers.

Those spaces are bordered by men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, the room is “limited, outdated and needs to be upgraded to assure continued success of the program,” according to board of regents documents.

“This project would expand the wrestling program’s square footage substantially and provide new space needed for wrestling conditioning, training, locker rooms and meetings.”

