Iowa leads Big Ten Wrestling Championships after day 1 with 6 finalists

It wasn’t always pretty, but it was mostly effective for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are in position for their second straight conference team title.

Top-ranked Iowa advanced six into the finals with three more in the consolation bracket, leading after the first day of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Saturday night at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Hawkeyes had 126 1/2 points, leading the second-place Nittany Lions by 15.

Iowa went 19-5 during the entire day and scored 12 1/2 bonus points.

The Hawkeyes went 6-2 in the semifinal round. Spencer Lee provided the spark with a 24-second pin over Michigan State’s fifth-seeded Rayvon Foley at 125. Lee, a two-time NCAA champion and the defending conference titlist, wasted little time, taking Foley down and then adjusting before the fall.

“Everything was about just scoring points,” Lee said on Big Ten Network after his victory. “I ended up getting a quick takedown to his back and then I had a tilt. He kind of pinned himself, so you take what you can get. It was there, I guess.”

Top-ranked Lee opened with a 19-4 technical fall, improving to 6-0. The reigning Hodge Trophy and Sullivan Award winner posted a pin or technical fall in each match this season.

“Just scoring points, believing in myself and trusting in my training,” said Lee, who faces Purdue’s Devin Schroder in a rematch of last year’s final. “Not letting any adversity go through. Covid year doesn’t matter. We’re ready to go. Everyone else is doing the same thing and we’re all just trying to get this year going and get to the NCAA tournament. That’s the big goal.”

Alex Marinelli kept his hopes of a third straight conference crown alive. He posted two decisions, including a 2-0 victory over Michigan’s Cam Amine to reach the 165 semifinal. Marinelli is looking to be the first Hawkeye to win three consecutive Big Ten titles since T.J. Williams (1999-2001).

Top-seeded Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer at 174 also reached the finals. Both won by decision. Eierman is looking for a fourth conference title, winning three Mid-American Conference titles for Missouri before transferring to Iowa. Kemerer is making his third Big Ten finals appearance, finishing second last season and in 2017.

Second-seeded Austin DeSanto (133) and 157-pounder Kaleb Young also reached the finals. Young edged Minnesota’s Brayton Lee by a point in overtime tiebreakers for the second time this season. DeSanto overcame an apparent hand injury to beat Illinois’ Lucas Byrd, 5-4.

“Go win a tough match and that’s what he did,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said. “It wasn’t one of those matches where he’s up 1-0 and the guy picks both up and you’re hanging on to win.

“He dug himself a tiny little hole but he had to score a big takedown. … He won a gutsy match.”

Jacob Warner (197) and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi secured top-six finishes, reaching the semifinals. Ninth-seeded Nelson Brands won his opening match and two consolation bouts Saturday night to move into the top six at 184, securing an NCAA berth.

Big Ten wrestling championship bracket results

125 first round

No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) — bye

No. 9 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) dec. No. 8 Michael DeAugustino (Northwestern), 4-2

No. 5 Rayvon Foley (Michigan State) major dec. No. 12 Jacob Moran (Indiana), 11-1

No. 13 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) dec. No. 4 Patrick McKee (Minnesota), 6-5

No. 3 Malik Heinselman (Ohio State) pinned No. 14 Zach Spence (Maryland), 2:56

No. 6 Eric Barnett (Wisconsin) dec. No. 11 Robert Howard (Penn State), 3-2

No. 7 Devin Schroder (Purdue) dec. No. 10 Justin Cardani (Illinois), 2-0

No. 2 Liam Cronin (Nebraska) — bye

125 quarterfinals

No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. No. 9 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan), 5:33 (19-4)

No. 5 Rayvon Foley (Michigan State) tech. No. 13 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers), 7:00 (20-4)

No. 3 Malik Heinselman (Ohio State) dec. No. 6 Eric Barnett (Wisconsin), 3-2

No. 7 Devin Schroder (Purdue) won in SV-1 over No. 2 Liam Cronin (Nebraska), 3-1

125 semifinals

No. 1 Spencer Lee pinned No. 5 Rayvon Foley (Michigan State), 0:24

No. 7 Devin Schroder (Purdue) major dec. No. 3 Malik Heinselman (Ohio State), 10-0

133 first round

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) — bye

No. 8 Jacob Rundell (Purdue) dec. No. 9 Kyle Burwick (Wisconsin), 3-2

No. 12 Kyle Lugis (Indiana) dec. No. 5 Jack Medley (Michigan), 6-0

No. 4 Chris Cannon (Northwestern) pinned No. 13 Jackson Cockrell (Maryland), 2:30

No. 3 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) pinned No. 14 Shane Metzler (Rutgers), 6:06

No. 6 Boo Dryden (Minnesota) dec. No. 11 Jordan Hamdan (Michigan State)

No. 10 Tucker Sjomeling (Nebraska) won by forfeit over No. 7 Jordan Decatur (Ohio State)

No. 2 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) — bye

133 quarterfinals

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) dec. No. 8 Jacob Rundell (Purdue), 9-3

No. 4 Chris Cannon (Northwestern) major dec. No. 12 Kyle Lugis (Indiana), 19-6

No. 3 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) dec. No. 6 Boo Dryden (Minnesota), 12-5

No. 2 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. No. 10 Tucker Sjomeling (Nebraska), 4-1

What a battle by Austin DeSanto.



Tucker Sjomeling put up a heck of a fight, but the @Hawks_Wrestling star was up for the challenge.@trackwrestling // @ncaawrestling pic.twitter.com/ryku6jTHpy — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 6, 2021

133 semifinals

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) dec. No. 4 Chris Cannon (Northwestern), 8-3

No. 2 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. No. 3 Lucas Byrd (Illinois), 5-4

141 first round

No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) — bye

No. 9 Parker Filius (Purdue) dec. No. 8 Drew Mattin (Michigan), 4-3

No. 5 Dylan Duncan (Illinois) major dec. No. 12 Matt Santos (Michigan State), 8-0

No. 4 Chad Red (Nebraska) major dec. No. 13 Colin Valdiviez (Northwestern), 10-2

No. 3 Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers) pinned No. 14 Dominic Dentino (Wisconsin), 0:39

No. 11 Cayden Rooks (Indiana) dec. No. 6 Marcos Polanco (Minnesota), 5-4

No. 7 Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State) dec. No. 10 Danny Bertoni (Maryland), 3-1

No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) — bye

141 quarterfinals

No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) pinned No. 9 Parker Filius (Purdue), 3:59

No. 4 Chad Red (Nebraska) major dec. No. 5 Dylan Duncan (Illinois), 12-3

No. 3 Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers) dec. No. 11 Cayden Rooks (Indiana), 6-1

No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) tech. No. 7 Dylan D'Emilio (Ohio State), 3:12 (17-1)

141 semifinals

No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) dec. No. 4 Chad Red (Nebraska), 7-1

No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) won in SV-1 over No. 3 Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers), 8-6

149 first round

No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) — bye

No. 9 Peyton Omania (Michigan State) dec. No. 8 Mike Van Brill (Rutgers), 9-6

No. 5 Kanen Storr (Michigan) dec. No. 12 Drew Scharenbrock (Wisconsin), 9-2

No. 4 Yahya Thomas (Northwestern) dec. No. 13 Christian Kanzier (Illinois), 8-2

No. 3 Griffin Parriott (Purdue) dec. No. 14 Michael North (Maryland), 4-0

No. 6 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) dec. No. 11 Beau Bartlett (Penn State), 5-3

No. 7 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) dec. No. 10 Graham Rooks (Indiana), 6-1

No. 2 Max Murin (Iowa) — bye

149 quarterfinals

No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) major dec. No. 9 Peyton Omania (Michigan State), 9-1

No. 5 Kanen Storr (Michigan) won in 2OT over No. 4 Yahya Thomas (Northwestern), 3-3

No. 6 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) dec. No. 3 Griffin Parriott (Purdue), 4-1

No. 7 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) dec. No. 2 Max Murin (Iowa), 11-6

149 semifinals

No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) dec. No. 9 No. 5 Kanen Storr (Michigan), 5-0

No. 7 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) won in TB-1 over No. 6 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota), 2-1

157 first round

No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) — bye

No. 9 Elijah Cleary (Ohio State) dec. No. 8 Garrett Model (Wisconsin), 9-6

No. 5 Brady Berge (Penn State) major dec. No. 12 Johnny Mologousis (Illinois), 13-4

No. 4 Kendall Coleman (Purdue) major dec. No. 13 Luke Baughman (Indiana), 12-3

No. 3 Brayton Lee (Minnesota) — bye

No. 6 Will Lewan (Michigan) dec. No. 11 Michael Doetsch (Maryland), 6-1

No. 7 Chase Saldate (Michigan State) pinned No. 10 Caleb Licking (Nebraska), 3:31

No. 2 Kaleb Young (Iowa) — bye

157 quarterfinals

No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) major dec. No. 9 Elijah Cleary (Ohio State), 8-0

No. 4 Kendall Coleman (Purdue) dec. No. 5 Brady Berge (Penn State), 3-2

No. 3 Brayton Lee (Minnesota) dec. No. 6 Will Lewan (Michigan), 8-3

No. 2 Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. No. 7 Chase Saldate (Michigan State), 4-0

A little bit of everything here from Kaleb Young: takedown, escape, riding time, etc.



He advances to the semifinals.@Hawks_Wrestling // @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/kEDpfuYmx5 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 6, 2021

157 semifinals

No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) major dec. No. 4 Kendall Coleman (Purdue), 14-1

No. 2 Kaleb Young (Iowa) won in TB-1 over No. 3 Brayton Lee (Minnesota), 3-2

165 first round

No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) — bye

No. 9 Gerrit Nijenhuis (Purdue) dec. No. 8 Jake Tucker (Michigan State), 3-2

No. 5 Andrew Sparks (Minnesota) dec. No. 12 David Ferrante (Northwestern), 8-4

No. 4 Cameron Amine (Michigan) major dec. No. 13 Brett Donner (Rutgers), 11-2

No. 3 Ethan Smith (Ohio State) dec. No. 14 Josh Otto (Wisconsin), 8-4

No. 11 Jonathan Spadafora (Maryland) won in SV-1 over No. 6 Joe Lee (Penn State), 7-5

No. 7 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) dec. No. 10 Nick South (Indiana), 10-4

No. 2 Dan Braunagel (Illinois) — bye

165 quarterfinals

No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. No. 9 Gerrit Nijenhuis (Purdue), 8-2

The Bull gets the win.



Alex Marinelli moves on with an 8-2 decision.@Hawks_Wrestling // @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/rexwY1XGNS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 6, 2021

No. 4 Cameron Amine (Michigan) dec. No. 5 Andrew Sparks (Minnesota), 5-2

No. 3 Ethan Smith (Ohio State) major dec. No. 11 Jonathan Spadafora (Maryland), 15-6

No. 7 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) dec. No. 2 Dan Braunagel (Illinois), 9-5

165 semifinals

No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. No. 4 Cameron Amine (Michigan), 2-0

Here's how @Hawks_Wrestling's Alex Marinelli advanced to his third-straight B1G title bout: pic.twitter.com/uu9XwN92gG — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2021

No. 3 Ethan Smith (Ohio State) won in SV-1 over No. 7 Peyton Robb (Nebraska), 5-3

174 first round

No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) — bye

No. 8 Jared Krattiger (Wisconsin) dec. No. 9 Jake Allar (Minnesota), 3-2

No. 5 Donnell Washington (Indiana) pinned No. 12 Emil Soehnlen (Purdue), 1:54

No. 4 Logan Massa (Michigan) major dec. No. 13 Troy Fisher (Northwestern), 16-5

No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) pinned No. 14 Phillip Spadafora (Maryland), 4:48

No. 6 Kaleb Romero (Ohio State) dec. No. 11 DJ Shannon (Illinois), 4-1

No. 7 Jackson Turley (Rutgers) major dec. No. 10 Drew Hughes (Michigan State), 8-0

No. 2 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) — bye

174 quarterfinals

No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) pinned No. 8 Jared Krattiger (Wisconsin), 1:30

No. 4 Logan Massa (Michigan) dec. No. 5 Donnell Washington (Indiana), 9-3

No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) dec. No. 6 Kaleb Romero (Ohio State), 2-0

No. 2 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) dec. No. 7 Jackson Turley (Rutgers), 11-9

174 semifinals

No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. No. 4 Logan Massa (Michigan), 4-2

No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) won in SV-1 over No. 2 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska), 3-2

184 first round

No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) — bye

No. 9 Nelson Brands (Iowa) dec. No. 8 Zach Braunagel (Illinois), 7-6

Nelson Brands comes from behind in the 3rd period to defeat Zac Braunagel!@Hawks_Wrestling // @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/ndxe1M1kws — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 6, 2021

No. 5 John Poznanski (Rutgers) dec. No. 12 Jaden Bullock (Michigan), 7-1

No. 4 Owen Webster (Minnesota) major dec. No. 13 Jon Halvorsen (Northwestern), 10-0

No. 3 Layne Malczewski (Michigan State) dec. No. 14 Santos Cantu III (Indiana), 5-4

No. 6 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) pinned No. 11 Kyle Cochran (Maryland), 3:41

No. 7 Max Lyon (Purdue) dec. No. 10 Rocky Jordan (Ohio State), 3-2

No. 2 Christopher Weiler (Wisconsin) — bye

184 quarterfinals

No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) dec. No. 9 Nelson Brands (Iowa), 14-8

all day!



Aaron Brooks down 7-5 after 2 periods, comes back to defeat Brands, 14-8. @pennstateWREST | @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/iBnVXtJbE3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 6, 2021

No. 5 John Poznanski (Rutgers) pinned No. 4 Owen Webster (Minnesota), 4:55

No. 6 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) dec. No. 3 Layne Malczewski (Michigan State), 13-6

No. 2 Christopher Weiler (Wisconsin) dec. No. 7 Max Lyon (Purdue), 9-4

184 semifinals

No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) major dec. No. 5 John Poznanski (Rutgers), 10-2

No. 6 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) dec. No. 2 Christopher Weiler (Wisconsin), 10-3

197 first round

No. 1 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) — bye

No. 9 Gavin Hoffman (Ohio State) won in SV-1 over No. 8 Matt Wroblewski (Illinois), 3-1

No. 5 Lucas Davison (Northwestern) dec. No. 12 Jaron Smith (Maryland), 6-1

No. 4 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State) dec. No. 13 Nick Willham (Indiana), 7-1

No. 3 Jacob Warner (Iowa) pinned No. 14 Andrew Salemme (Wisconsin), 0:59

No. 6 Thomas Penola (Purdue) dec. No. 11 Garrett Joles (Minnesota), 8-3

No. 7 Michael Beard (Penn State) dec. No. 10 Billy Janzer (Rutgers), 7-3

No. 2 Myles Amine (Michigan) — bye

197 quarterfinals

No. 1 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) dec. No. 9 Gavin Hoffman (Ohio State), 2-0

No. 4 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State) dec. No. 5 Lucas Davison (Northwestern), 6-5

No. 3 Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. No. 6 Thomas Penola (Purdue), 4-0

Can't spell Jacob Warner without W.



Warner advances with a 4-0 decision.@Hawks_Wrestling // @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/vmbqkTTNqX — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 6, 2021

No. 2 Myles Amine (Michigan) won in SV-1 over No. 7 Michael Beard (Penn State), 8-6

197 semifinals

No. 1 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) dec. No. 4 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State), 2-1

No. 2 Myles Amine (Michigan) won in SV-1 over No. 3 Jacob Warner (Iowa), 3-1

Hwt. first round

No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) — bye

No. 8 Tate Orndorff (Ohio State) dec. No. 9 Christian Rebottaro (Michigan State), 6-0

No. 5 Christian Lance (Nebraska) dec. No. 12 Dorian Keys (Purdue), 4-0

No. 4 Luke Luffman (Illinois) dec. No. 13 Rudy Streck (Indiana), 6-1

No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) pinned No. 14 Garrett Kappes (Maryland), 0:23

No. 6 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) dec. No. 11 Christian Colucci (Rutgers), 2-1

No. 7 Greg Kerkvilet (Penn State) major dec. No. 10 Jack Heyob (Northwestern), 16-5

No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan) — bye

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) tech. No. 8 Tate Orndorff (Ohio State), 5:34 (19-4)

No. 5 Christian Lance (Nebraska) won in SV-1 over No. 4 Luke Luffman (Illinois), 3-1

No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) major dec. No. 6 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin), 9-1

No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan) major dec. No. 7 Greg Kerkvilet (Penn State), 11-3

Hwt. semifinals

No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) won by injury default over No. 5 Christian Lance (Nebraska), 0:01

No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan) pinned No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa), 0:58