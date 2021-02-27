Iowa Hawkeyes win Big Ten men's indoor track and field championship

GENEVA, Ohio — The Iowa men’s track and field team won the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Championship on Saturday, scoring a school-record 119 points. Indiana was runner-up with 92 points.

The Hawkeyes crowned two champions — Peyton Haack in the heptathlon and James Carter Jr. in the long jump — and had 10 podium finishes.

It is Iowa’s first indoor title since it shared the crown in 1963 with Michigan, and first outright title since 1929.

“I’m really excited about where we’re at as a program,” said Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody. “Our mission is to be the best program in the country, that starts with being the best program in the Big Ten.”

Wayne Lawrence Jr. was runner-up in the 400 and 200. Also earning silver were Alec Still (800) and Gratt Reed (60 hurdles). Third-place finishers were Jamal Britt (long jump), Austin West (heptathlon), Josh Braverman (60 hurdles) and Julien Gillum (600).

“The men competed their butts off all three days,” Woody said. “We needed points in all areas, and we did it.”

Iowa won the 2019 Big Ten outdoor title. The 2020 outdoor championships were canceled due to COVID-19.

The Iowa women finished third Saturday. The Hawkeyes had 75 team points and trailed only Minnesota (138) and Michigan (80).

Paige Magee won gold in the 60 hurdles for Iowa. Eavion Richard was second in the triple jump. Mallory King, Antonise Christian, Mylah Perry, and Tesa Roberts were second in the 4x400.

Iowa wraps up the indoor season March 11-13 at the NCAA Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., before moving on to the outdoor season. Woody said the fact it is an Olympic year raises the stakes, and he expects several Hawkeyes to compete for Olympic spots.

“I feel positive heading into the outdoor season with both the men and the women,” Woody said.

“From where we’ve come from, I’m really proud. It is going to be an exciting next six months, plus.”