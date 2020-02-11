University of Iowa men's club hockey team will call ImOn Ice arena in Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS — The University of Iowa men’s club hockey team will have a new home.

An agreement has been struck for the Hawkeyes to practice and play games beginning next season at the ImOn Ice arena. Iowa has been playing and practicing at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville.

“It’s a win for everybody,” said Iowa head coach Kevin Brooks.

Iowa is 20-0 and ranked sixth in the Central Region of the American Collegiate Hockey Association, Division II. Its roster includes local kids Ethan Welch, Ethan Snee, Ryan Carlson and Carter Jiran.

Brooks is a former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders player and assistant coach. He said his hope is to play doubleheaders with the RoughRiders in order to gain more fans.

Iowa will share weight facilities with the RoughRiders and get its own locker room at the arena, which it will refurbish via donations to the club. It will sell game tickets through TicketMaster and have a merchandise stand at every game.

Concessions, including alcohol, will be sold at all home games.

“Obviously Brooksie has been thinking about this for quite some time,” said ImOn Ice General Manager Erik Hudson said. “One of my buddies and I were chatting one night, and we were talking about the Hawkeye hockey team. I said it’d be great if we could get them into our facility. I’m a college hockey guy, a club guy myself. Our mutual friend connected us, we started a dialogue, and we’ve been working on it for about a month.”

It should be stressed this is a club hockey team, not a full-fledged varsity team that is associated with the school. It raises funds to exist, travel and play games throughout the Midwest.

All players, obviously, are University of Iowa students, and Brooks said recruiting is a major part of his job. It is interesting that despite a new ice arena being constructed in nearby Coralville, these Hawkeyes are choosing to play in Cedar Rapids.

Part of that is rent and ice availability. Coralville is expected to eventually announce a minor-league professional team from the ECHL coming in as a main tenant, sources say, which would get preferential treatment.

“For what we’re doing, not having the backing of the school, there’s no other program that is going to offer players what we are,” Brooks said. “You throw that on top of being a Big Ten school, Iowa City, our business program, our sports management program, that’s a lot to offer a kid.”

