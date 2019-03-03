Report: Former Iowa Hawkeye running back Damon Bullock dead at 25

Former Iowa running back Damon Bullock has reportedly died at 25.

This comes from a post made on Facebook by Damon’s mother Kimberly Handy where she writes: “With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning. I will never be the same. I don’t know how or what to do. We appreciate every prayer, text, and phone call received.”

Former teammates of Bullock have been posting condolences on social media including current NFL linebacker Christian Kirksey who wrote: “My heart is extremely heavy right now! I love you Damon Bullock! Rest in peace bro!”

At this time further details regarding Bullock’s sudden death are unknown.

Bullock, originally from Mansfield, Texas, played for Iowa from 2011 — 2014.

He totaled 1,074 career rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, as well as 616 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

More information regarding his death will be added to this post as it becomes available.