Iowa's Tristan Wirfs sets records at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was the star of the NFL combine on Friday, stealing the show with a great workout.

Wirfs, who measured in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds, the best time of any offensive lineman.

He also had a 36.5-inch vertical jump, a modern record among offensive linemen, and also better than 30 receivers at the combine this year.

Only 16 of the 46 WRs jumped higher than Tristan Wirfs at the NFL Combine.

Wirfs also had a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump, which tied the combine record for an offensive lineman. In addition, he did 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Trevor Sikkema, who covers football for The Draft Network, tweeted that “Tristan Wirfs escaped from Area 51. That’s my analysis.”

Wirfs probably saw this coming a couple days ago.

“I’m just excited to get to get out there and do all this stuff and do all the tests,” Wirfs said with a smile on Wednesday. “It’s going to be a fun couple of days.”

